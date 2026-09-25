Australia vs Brazil 1-1: Nestory Irankunda stunner cancelled by Rayan’s late header in Townsville

Australia and Brazil drew 1-1 in the opening match of the Queensland Football Series at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Friday night, after Nestory Irankunda’s second-half free-kick was cancelled out by a stoppage-time header from Rayan. The Socceroos led from the 68th minute until the fifth minute of added time, when Raphinha’s corner was headed in by the Brazil substitute. It was the first match for both teams since the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Tony Popovic’s side were seconds from a first win over Brazil since Shaun Murphy’s 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup strike. Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil, still rebuilding after a last-16 World Cup exit, left Townsville with a point they barely deserved on the balance of play.

Nestory Irankunda free-kick lights up Townsville Australia started on the front foot. Nestory Irankunda forced Hugo Souza into an early save from distance and kept asking questions down the left. Brazil grew into the contest through Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Estevao, but Patrick Beach and a compact back three of Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar and Lewis Herrington kept the scoreboard blank.

Just before half-time, Estevao thought he had scored after Harry Souttar lost the ball. VAR stepped in. Bruno Guimaraes had fouled the Australian captain in the build-up, and the goal was wiped off. The teams went into halftime at 0-0.

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The second half stayed tight until Paul Okon-Engstler was clipped on the edge of the box. Nestory Irankunda stood over it from about 25 yards. His strike beat the wall, dipped and flew past Hugo Souza. Townsville erupted. It was only Australia’s second goal against Brazil in history. Nestory Irankunda celebrated with a backflip before walking off later to a standing ovation, replaced by Riley McGree on his first cap since missing the World Cup.

Rayan rescues Brazil at the death Carlo Ancelotti threw on Pedro, Samuel Lino, Douglas Luiz and then Rayan. Brazil chased the game. Raphinha dragged one wide. Estevao sliced another. Vinicius Junior was withdrawn after a quiet night by his standards.

Australia still looked the more organised side. Debutant Marcus Younis came on late as Socceroo No. 662. Jason Geria and Aiden O’Neill followed. The hosts defended their box until the last corner of the night.

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Raphinha whipped it in. Rayan, on as a late substitute, met it with a firm header that Patrick Beach could not keep out. The match ended in a draw with Australia 1-1 Brazil.

What the Australia vs Brazil result means Australia walk away with a point and a Nestory Irankunda goal that will be replayed for years. Brazil walk away with a point and a reminder that set pieces still decide nights like this.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.