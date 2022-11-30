This is a must-win match for both Australia and Denmark as either of them can move to the next round with a win. Even though Australia are at the second position right now with three points and Denmark have only one point, one of these two will go to the next round unless something dramatic happens in the Tunisia vs France match.

Overview

Denmark, one of the highest-ranked teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022, have not met the expectations yet. Their goalless draw with Tunisia have hurt them tremendously. Then, they lost to France 1-2. Now, they must win this match to have any chance of moving to the Round of 16.

Teams

Australia

In world cups, Australia have lost eight of their 11 matches against teams from Europe, so there is cause for concern. The Socceroos haven’t been able to move beyond group stages since 2010. However, this year, they seem to be in good form, which may be advantageous in this tightly-contested game. They defeated Tunisia 1-0 in their previous match, and they would want to repeat that feat.

Denmark

Denmark dominated qualifying, winning eight of their first nine qualifiers, but they now face the very real possibility of being eliminated very early. After losing to France the last time out, Denmark now must win this match to justify their potential. The Euro 2020 semi-finalists would like to remember that, despite losing both of their opening two Euro 2020 matches, they were still able to advance to the semifinals thanks to an incredible performance against Russia in their final group match. It is time for them to repeat the same against Australia.

Head-to-Head

In their four previous meetings, one of the matches resulted in a draw. Australia will have the opportunity to even the score as Denmark presently lead the leaderboard with two wins.

Key Players

Watch out for midfielder Christian Eriksen who will be expected to score for Denmark. His Australian counterpart, Aaron Mooy, will be a key player to watch as well.

Date, Time & Venue

The Australia vs Denmark match will be played on November 30 at 08:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah.

Live-streaming Details

The Australia vs Denmark match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

Denmark won’t leave a chance to score, win it 3-1 and proceed to the knockout stage.

