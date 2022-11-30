Denmark

Denmark dominated qualifying, winning eight of their first nine qualifiers, but they now face the very real possibility of being eliminated very early. After losing to France the last time out, Denmark now must win this match to justify their potential. The Euro 2020 semi-finalists would like to remember that, despite losing both of their opening two Euro 2020 matches, they were still able to advance to the semifinals thanks to an incredible performance against Russia in their final group match. It is time for them to repeat the same against Australia.