Australia vs Egypt Prediction: Who’ll Win? Mohamed Salah looks to end 92-year drought | FIFA World Cup 2026

Australia will take on Egypt in the Round of 32. The match takes place on Friday, 3 July, with kick-off at 11:30 PM for viewers in India. The match will be held at the Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas, United States.

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In the Round of 16, the winner of this match will face the winner of the Argentina vs Cape Verde clash. That match will take place on 7 July at the Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in Atlanta

Australia vs Egypt: Head-to-Head Australia and Egypt have met just twice in international football. Their historical record is evenly split, with 1 win each. No match between the two sides has ever ended in a draw.

Their first meeting came at the 1987 President's Cup in Seoul. The match finished 0-0 after 90 minutes of play. Australia edged through 4-3 on penalties to claim that victory.

Egypt gained revenge in a 2010 international friendly in Cairo. The Pharaohs won convincingly, beating Australia 3-0 on home soil. Australia have never scored an open-play goal against Egypt.

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Both previous encounters were invitationals or friendlies. Their clash at Dallas Stadium now represents far greater stakes. A place in the World Cup Round of 16 is on offer.

Team Form Both teams qualified for the knockout stage as group runners-up. Egypt enter unbeaten while Australia rely on defensive resilience throughout.

Egypt drew 1-1 with Belgium before beating New Zealand 3-1. They then drew again 1-1 with Iran to finish unbeaten. Their 3-1 win over New Zealand was Egypt's first-ever World Cup victory. The Pharaohs have scored in every group-stage match they have played.

Also Read | Switzerland vs Algeria: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 tie

Australia opened with an impressive 2-0 victory over Turkiye despite holding just 28.4% of possession throughout. The Socceroos then lost 0-2 to the USA before drawing 0-0 with Paraguay. Young goalkeeper Patrick Beach has been outstanding, earning crucial clean sheets in 2 matches. However, their attack has failed to score in their last two matches.

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Australia vs Egypt: Key Players Nestory Irankunda (Australia): Irankunda is Australia's primary creative spark in attack. The 20-year-old Watford forward possesses blistering pace and a powerful shot. His performance against Türkiye proved he can unlock elite defences.

Patrick Beach (Australia): Beach has been a genuine breakout sensation this tournament. The 22-year-old goalkeeper secured two clean sheets during the group stage. His shot-stopping and aerial dominance anchor Australia's resilient low-block defence.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt): The Egyptian King remains the ultimate talisman for his team despite managing a hamstring strain. His finishing, vision and leadership demand constant double-teams from defenders.

Omar Marmoush (Egypt): Marmoush enters the knockout rounds in outstanding form. His dribbling and movement considerably reduce the scoring burden on Salah.

Match Strategy Australia will sit deep and squeeze space between their defensive lines. The Socceroos boast one of the tournament's best defensive strategies. They will immediately launch direct transition balls into wide channels.

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Irankunda will target Egypt's high-pushing fullbacks in one-on-one situations. Set-pieces represent another key weapon for the Socceroos. Defender Harry Souttar will lead aerial routines from corners and free-kicks.

Egypt will use overlapping fullbacks to create 2-on-1 situations wide. This aims to pull Australia's 3-man central defence out of position.

Salah will drift inside onto his favoured left foot. This drags Australia's left-back out of line, creating central space. Egypt's midfield will press aggressively the moment possession is lost.

The last time Egypt played in the Round of 16 was in 1934. That year, only 16 teams participated while Egypt were the only team to take part from Africa. They look to end the 92-year drought this time.

Australia, by contrast, reached the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022. They lost to Lionel Messi’s Argentina, which went on to win the trophy that year.

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Australia vs Egypt: Who’ll Win? Experts and supercomputers place Egypt as the narrow favourite to advance. The Opta Supercomputer gives Australia a 46.02% chance of success. Dimers Analytics projects Egypt to have a 37.6% probability of winning in 90 minutes. Australia's chance stands at 31.4%, with a 31% probability of a draw in regular time.

FIFA Official Match Data indicates a 38.4% probability of victory for Egypt. Australia's corresponding figure stands at just 28.5%. The consensus score prediction across major publications is a 1-0 victory for Egypt.

How to Watch Australia vs Egypt ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Australia vs Egypt match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Both Hindi and English commentaries are available on Unite8 Sports channels. The HD version is also available for TV viewers.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.