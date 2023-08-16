Hello User
Australia vs England: Women's World Cup semi-final match today; when and how to watch

Australia vs England: Women’s World Cup semi-final match today; when and how to watch

1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:27 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Australia and England will face off in the Women's World Cup semi-final, with the winner facing Spain in the final.

The winner of the Australia vs England semi-final will play Spain in the Women's World Cup 2023 final

Australia and England will fight it out against each other in the Women's World Cup semi-final match on August 16. They will try to find a spot in the final to be held on August 20. The winner of this match will have to beat Spain to get the trophy.

Australia vs England

Down under fever is hitting its peak as co-hosts Australia gear up for their first-ever World Cup semi-final, poised to make history at the iconic Stadium Australia. With a thundering horde of around 80,000 fans expected to pack the stands.

The nation is still buzzing from the heart-stopping heroics that unfolded in the quarter-finals, where Australia clinched a nail-biting penalty shootout victory against powerhouse France. The echoes of that monumental clash are still reverberating, with the encounter emerging as one of the most-watched sporting spectacles on Australian television screens in nearly two decades.

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

A formidable English juggernaut, meanwhile, is poised to storm their path. The reigning European champions are a force to be reckoned with. They'll be storming into the semi-final clash as favourites. Their eyes are set on carving their name in the annals of history by securing a spot in the World Cup final for the first time ever.

Australia vs England head-to-head

The English side, displaying its prowess, has managed to secure victory in two out of the four face-offs. On the flip side, Australia has held its ground triumphantly once while an intense showdown resulted in a thrilling draw.

Also Read: Argentina depart with zero win in Women's World Cup: ‘They gave their all,’ says coach

The scoreboard might be tight, but the battleground promises nothing less than a fiery contest.

When to watch Australia vs England

The Australia vs England match will be held on August 16 at 3:30 PM (India time).

How to watch Australia vs England match live

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on DD Sports TV channel in India. The FanCode App will also provide live telecast of the matches, but it requires a paid subscription. For those looking for a free option, the matches can be watched on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial despite being a subscription-only service.

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 10:27 AM IST
