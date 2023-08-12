There are two Women’s World Cup quarter-final matches to be held on August 12: Australia vs France and England vs Colombia. Let’s have a look at both of them.
Australia vs France
Australia showcased an authoritative performance during their clash against Denmark, clinching a 2-0 victory with goals from Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso.
This triumph ensured the Matildas’ advancement to the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for the fourth time in their history. Having faltered in their three prior attempts at the quarter-finals, the Aussies are now resolutely aiming to etch their mark in history by securing a maiden semi-final berth.
In a dynamic display, France unleashed an impressive barrage of goals in their encounter against Morocco. Kadidiatou Diani and Kenza Dali spearheaded their charge, propelling France to a comfortable two-goal lead. Eugenie Le Sommer added her brace to the scoreline, cementing a commanding 4-0 triumph.
As France set its sights on the upcoming quarter-finals, Les Bleues are determined to evade a third consecutive exit at this stage in the Women's World Cup. Prior eliminations at the hands of Germany in 2015 and the USA in 2019 have fueled their resolve to break this pattern.
If triumphant against Australia, France will secure their second semi-final appearance, marking a significant milestone since their advancement to the last four in 2011.
Australia vs France head-to-head
Australia and France have faced each other four times so far. Both have won twice each. Earlier this year, Australia emerged victorious against France, securing a close 1-0 triumph in a warm-up match ahead of the tournament.
England vs Colombia
England's defence has been resolute, conceding just a single goal in four matches, which incidentally occurred during a five-goal outburst. The team's strength lies in its remarkable equilibrium, boasting an impressive tally of six different goal scorers and six players who have contributed assists throughout the tournament.
With an enviable track record, England have notched a place in the final four in the past two Women's World Cups, with only one defeat in over two years of competitive play.
Colombia, in a historic feat, have secured its first-ever Women's World Cup quarter-final appearance. Propelled by an assertive and aggressive approach, the squad has conceded a mere two goals over four matches.
Colombia's standout moments include a remarkable upset victory against Germany during the group stage and a noteworthy 1-0 triumph over Jamaica in the Round of 16. The team's spirited display has earned them a spot among the tournament's elite, showcasing their ascendancy on the global stage.
England vs Colombia head-to-head
These teams have crossed paths only once before, and that only encounter unfolded eight years ago in the Women's World Cup 2015. During a Group F showdown in Montreal, England emerged victorious, triumphing over Colombia with a scoreline of 2-1.
When to watch Australia vs France and England vs Colombia
The Australia vs France match will be held on August 12 at 12:30 PM (India time) while the England vs Colombia match will take place on the same day at 4 PM.
How to watch Australia vs France and England vs Colombia matches live
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on DD Sports TV channel in India. The FanCode App will also provide live telecast of the matches, but it requires a paid subscription. For those looking for a free option, the matches can be watched on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial despite being a subscription-only service.
