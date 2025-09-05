Australia vs New Zealand football friendly win prediction: Who has better chances of winning AUS vs NZL in Canberra?

Having already conformed their places in the 2026 FIFA world Cup, Australia are locking horns against New Zealand in Canberra on Friday in an international friendly. This is a part of the two-match series with the next game to be played in Auckland next week.

Australia have been a different side after the arrival of Tony Popovic last September. Under Popovic, the Australians won five and drew three games to finish second behind Japan in Group C of the qualifiers and earn an automatic spot in the next year's tournament in USA, Mexico and Canada.

Australia's best-ever finish in a FIFA World Cup came in 2006 and 2022, when they reached the pre-quarterfinals. Post the two-match series against New Zealand Australia will take on Canada and USA in October in two more international friendlies.

On the other hand, New Zealand qualified for the World Cup after beating New Caledonia 3-0 in the final of their qualification section. It is also their third FIFA World Cup appearance after 1982 and 2010, where they couldn't go beyond the group stage.

Australia vs New Zealand FIFA friendly - Who win win? Going by the form of the two teams, Australia are overwhelming favourites, especially after the arrival of Popovic. With the deadlock yet to be broken in the first 45 minutes, expect things to spice up in the second half. According to a Sportsmole prediction, Australia have a 53.7% chance of winning the game while New Zealand's chances are at 21.2%. There is 25.2% chances of a draw. Australia are expected to be 1-0 winners.

The ChatGPT's win predictor also inclined towards Australia. “While matches can always surprise us, the pre-match consensus strongly favors Australia. Their home advantage, historical dominance, and superior form all suggest they’re the clear favorites. Most projections point toward a narrow win—1‑0 is the most commonly forecasted result,” it said.

Australia vs New Zealand football head-to-head The Socceroos enjoy a healthy lead over New Zealand in international football. Australia enjoy a 41-13 head-to-head record against New Zealand and have not lost a match against their Trans-Tasman rivals since July 2002.

Australia vs New Zealand line-ups Australia: Paul Izzo (GK), Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek (c), Samuel Silvera, Cameron Burgess, Patrick Yazbek, Ryan Teague, Jordy Bos, Connor Metcalfe, Ajdin Hrustic, Martin Boyle

