Ballon d’Or 2025 awards ceremony: When and where to watch, date, time, live streaming details, nominees and more

Ballon d’Or 2025 awards ceremony: The prestigious sports award for individual players – Ballon d’Or 2025 – is all set to take place on September 22 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

During the star-studded ceremony, awards will be given for the best male and female player, young player, goalkeeper, top scorer, and coach.

This is for the first time that the 2025 edition will see an equal number of awards given out in the men’s and women’s game.

Among others, a new humanitarian award, the Socrates award, will also be given out.

Here's all the details about Ballon d’Or 2025 awards: Ballon d’Or 2025 awards: When and where the ceremony will take place On September 22, the Ballon d’Or 2025 awards ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Ballon d’Or 2025 awards: Time The Ballon d’Or 2025 awards ceremony will begin at 12:30 am IST on Tuesday, September 23 (9:00 pm CET, Monday, September 22).

Ballon d’Or 2025 awards: Live streaming details The Ballon d’Or 2025 awards ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and will also be live-streamed on SonyLiv.

Ballon d’Or 2025 awards: Nominees Nominees for Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025:

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid), Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City), Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain), Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal), Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain), Harry Kane (England, Bayern), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli/Paris Saint-Germain), Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona), Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool), Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter), Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid), Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli), Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain), João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain), Michael Olise (France, Bayern), Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea), Pedri (Spain, Barcelona), Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona), Declan Rice (England, Arsenal), Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain), Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool), Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid), Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Wirtz (Germany, Leverkusen/Liverpool), Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Nominees for Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025: