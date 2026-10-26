Ballon d’Or 2026: From Stanley Matthews to Lionel Messi, the oldest winners of football’s top award

Age has rarely been a barrier to winning the Ballon d’Or, football's most prestigious individual award. While several players have claimed the coveted honour during their twenties, a select few have managed to earn the recognition well into their thirties.

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From Lionel Messi's record-extending triumph in 2023 to Stanley Matthews' historic achievement in the inaugural edition in 1956, the award has witnessed several memorable victories by footballers who continued to perform at the highest level despite advancing age.

Here are five of the oldest players to have won the men's Ballon d’Or.

Stanley Matthews: 41 years, 10 months, 17 days (1956) Stanley Matthews holds the record as the oldest player to win the Ballon d'Or. The English winger was 41 years, 10 months and 17 days old when he received the inaugural award on 18 December, 1956.

Representing Blackpool at the time, Matthews became the first-ever recipient of the honour, finishing ahead of Real Madrid's Alfredo Di Stefano and Raymond Kopa in the voting.

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Known for his dribbling ability and longevity, Matthews continued playing professional football long after his Ballon d’Or triumph. He eventually retired in 1965, shortly after celebrating his 50th birthday.

Lionel Messi: 36 years, 4 months, 6 days (2023) Lionel Messi became the second-oldest men's Ballon d'Or winner when he collected his eighth award on 30 October, 2023. The Argentine was 36 years, four months and six days old at the time. Messi has been nominated for the 2026 Ballon d’Or as well.

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Messi's triumph followed Argentina's successful 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar, where he scored seven goals and won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

The forward also helped Paris Saint-Germain secure the 2022-23 Ligue 1 title before moving to Inter Miami in July 2023. His eighth Ballon d'Or extended his record as the competition's most decorated individual winner.

Karim Benzema: 34 years, 9 months, 28 days (2022) Karim Benzema became the oldest Ballon d’Or winner in more than six decades before Messi surpassed him in 2023. The French striker was 34 years, nine months and 28 days old when he received the award on 17 October, 2022.

Former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema had won the Ballon d'Or in 2022, becoming the fifth French player to clinch the award.

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Benzema earned the recognition following an outstanding 2021-22 campaign with Real Madrid. He scored 44 goals across competitions, helping the Spanish club win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

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His contribution in the Champions League was particularly significant, with 15 goals making him the competition's leading scorer that season. Benzema finished ahead of Sadio Mané and Kevin De Bruyne in the Ballon d’Or voting.

Lev Yashin: 34 years, 1 month, 25 days (1963) Lev Yashin remains the only goalkeeper in football history to have won the men's Ballon d'Or.

The Soviet Union international was 34 years, one month and 25 days old when he received the award in December 1963. Representing Dynamo Moscow, Yashin became the first and, to date, only goalkeeper to claim the prestigious honour.

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Widely recognised for his shot-stopping ability, commanding presence and penalty-saving record, Yashin established himself as one of the most influential goalkeepers of his generation.

Alfredo Di Stefano: 33 years, 5 months, 11 days (1959) Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano completes the list. Born on 4 July, 1926, the forward was 33 years, five months and 11 days old when he won his second Ballon d’Or on 15 December, 1959.

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Di Stefano had previously won the award in 1957. His influence was central to Real Madrid's dominance of European football during the 1950s, including their run of five consecutive European Cup titles between 1956 and 1960.

His second Ballon d’Or came during another successful period for the Spanish giants, further cementing his place among the leading footballers of his era.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.