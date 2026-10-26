Ballon d’Or 2026: Harry Kane among favourites; how to watch live, top contenders and more

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is set to bring together some of the biggest names in the football world, with Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe among the leading contenders for the men's award.

The 70th edition of the prestigious individual honour will be held at the London Palladium on Monday, with the winner succeeding Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele, who claimed the trophy in 2025.

With the 2025-26 football season and the 2026 FIFA World Cup forming part of the assessment period, individual performances at club and international levels have played an important role in shaping the contest.

Harry Kane leads pre-ceremony power rankings Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane occupies the top position, according to GOAL’s power rankings ahead of Ballon d’Or 2026. The England international registered 73 goals and eight assists during the 2025-26 campaign, helping Bayern win the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup.

Kane also scored six goals for England during their run to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals. His individual numbers and domestic silverware have strengthened his position in the race, although England's failure to reach the final could influence the final voting.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal is ranked second, ahead of Lionel Messi. Yamal scored 26 goals and provided 21 assists during the 2025-26 campaign, while helping Barcelona retain the LaLiga title. He was also part of Spain's FIFA World Cup-winning squad.

Messi, meanwhile, occupies third place after another productive campaign for Inter Miami and Argentina.

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The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner recorded 44 goals and 30 assists in the 2025-26 season and guided Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup. He also contributed eight goals and four assists during Argentina's World Cup campaign.

Mbappe and Olise among top five Michael Olise is ranked fourth, ahead of Kylian Mbappe. Olise made 52 appearances for Bayern Munich in the 2025-26 season, and scored 22 goals while assisting 31 times.

Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, scored 42 goals in 44 appearances for Real Madrid in the 2025-26 season, and ended as the top goal-scorer in LaLiga in the previous season with 25 goals. Mbappe also finished the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament as the top goal-scorer with 10 goals to his name. He also became the all-time goal-scorer in FIFA World Cups with 22 goals.

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Spain midfielder Rodri, Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, defending champion Ousmane Dembele, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, and Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi are among the other favourites to win the award.

When and where will the 2026 Ballon d’Or take place? The Ballon d’Or 2026 event will take place at the London Palladium theatre in London on Monday (26 October). The event is scheduled to begin at 8 pm UK time, which is 1.30 am IST on 27 October (Tuesday).