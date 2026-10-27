Ballon d’Or 2026: How Harry Kane beat Mbappe, Yamal to become England’s first winner in 25 years

Harry Kane finally ended England's 25-year wait for a Ballon d’Or winner after he took home the prestigious award during the awards ceremony that was held in London on Monday.
The Bayern Munich striker finished ahead of second-placed Kylian Mbappe (France and Real Madrid) and third-placed Lamine Yamal (Spain and FC Barcelona) to become just the fifth England player to win the prestigious award.
Before Kane, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen was the last Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or in 2001.
The other Englishmen before Owen were Sir Stanley Matthews (1956), Sir Bobby Charlton (1966), and Kevin Keegan (1978 and 1979). The ceremony was held in London rather than Paris as a tribute to Matthews, who had won the inaugural edition 70 years earlier.
Kane's Ballon d'Or victory was built on a combination of individual performance, consistency and team success. He enjoyed a prolific 2025-26 season for Bayern Munich, scoring 61 goals in 51 matches, giving him the strongest club-season scoring record among the other contenders, while also scoring 12 international goals for England.
Importantly, Kane's goals translated into silverware. Bayern Munich won the German Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal, giving his individual achievements a tangible team dimension. His six goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup also ensured his achievements weren't limited to club football, as England reached the semifinals.
Mbappe had a compelling argument of his own. The Real Madrid star scored 42 goals in 44 matches during the 2025-26 club season, before winning the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup with 10 goals.
He also surpassed Germany icon Miroslav Klose and Argentina legend Lionel Messi to become the World Cup's all-time leading goal-scorer. However, Real Madrid ended the season without winning a major trophy, whereas France fell short of FIFA World Cup glory.
Yamal's argument is different. The Barcelona winger recorded 24 goals and 18 assists across competitions, helping his club win La Liga. He also played a significant role in Spain's World Cup triumph.
At 19, he became one of the tournament's standout young performers. However, his individual goal contribution was considerably lower than Kane's, despite his achievements in both competitions.
The Ballon d'Or criteria place individual performances first, followed by collective achievements and then sporting conduct. Kane's advantage was his ability to combine an exceptional scoring season with domestic titles and a strong international campaign.
Mbappe had the World Cup scoring record, while Yamal had the tournament winner's medal, but Kane delivered the more consistent overall body of work. The England captain also won the Gerd Müller Trophy for the best men's striker, adding another individual honour to his memorable evening.