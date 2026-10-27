Ballon d’Or 2026: Lamine Yamal becomes first player to win Men’s Young Talent award three times in a row

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal on Monday became the first footballer to win the Men’s Young Talent of the Year award three consecutive times after receiving the honour at the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony in London on Monday.

The 19-year-old Spanish international completed a hat-trick of victories, having previously won the award in 2024 and 2025. His latest triumph further extended his record in the men's category of the award, which recognises the best footballer aged 21 or under.

Yamal collected the trophy from former Ukraine international Andriy Shevchenko at the ceremony. The Barcelona forward, however, felt that his teammate Pau Cubarsí was equally deserving of the recognition.

"It's an honour to receive this award. I would have liked Cubarsí to have won it. He deserves it. He has been performing at an incredible level for a long time," Yamal said after receiving the trophy.

Yamal's numbers in the 2025-26 season Yamal's third successive individual honour came after another productive campaign with Barcelona. The forward registered 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 appearances across competitions during the 2025-26 season.

His contributions helped Barcelona win LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup. In the Spanish top-flight league, Yamal scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists, finishing as the league's leading assist provider. He was also named LaLiga's Best Player for the 2025-26 season.

The teenager carried his impressive club form into international football, too. He featured in eight matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring once as Spain went on to lift the trophy.

Yamal's performances also earned him a place on the podium in the main men's Ballon d'Or category. He finished third in the final rankings, behind winner Harry Kane and runner-up Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona's record in the Young Talent award Yamal's latest victory also continued Barcelona's strong association with the individual honour.

Before the Spanish forward's three-year run, Barcelona midfielders Pedri and Gavi won the award in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The award was introduced in 2018 as the Kopa Trophy, named after former France international Raymond Kopa. It was later renamed the Men's Young Talent of the Year award.

With three consecutive victories, Yamal has established a record that no previous winner has managed to achieve. His success also places him ahead of several former recipients, including Kylian Mbappe, Matthijs de Ligt, Pedri, Gavi and Bellingham.

At 19, Yamal remains eligible for the award, which is restricted to players aged 21 or younger. He could therefore will have another opportunity to extend his record in 2027.