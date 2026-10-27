Ballon d’Or 2026 results: Harry Kane, Alexia Putellas claim top honours – full list of winners and final rankings

Harry Kane won the men's Ballon d’Or 2026, becoming the first English footballer in 25 years to receive the prestigious individual award. The Bayern Munich striker was announced as the winner at the 70th edition of the ceremony, held at the London Palladium on Monday.
Kane ended England's long wait for the men's Ballon d’Or, with Michael Owen being the last Englishman to win the award in 2001. The 33-year-old finished ahead of France captain Kylian Mbappe, who secured second place, while Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal completed the top three.
Harry Kane's award followed a prolific 2025-26 campaign for Bayern Munich. He scored 61 goals in 51 appearances for the German club, helping them secure a domestic league and cup double.
His tally across club and international football stood at 73 goals, including six at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where England reached the semi-finals.
Spain midfielder Rodri finished fourth, ahead of Lionel Messi, who finished fifth. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Erling Haaland, Michael Olise and Fabian Ruiz completed the top 10.
The women's Ballon d'Or went to Spain international Alexia Putellas, who collected the honour for the third time. Her victory added another major individual accolade to a season in which Barcelona enjoyed considerable success.
Barcelona and Spain were among the biggest beneficiaries of the ceremony, with several players and coaches collecting individual honours.
Yamal won the Men's Young Talent of the Year award, while Barcelona teammate Vicky Lopez received the corresponding women's honour. Lopez retained the award for a second consecutive season.
Spain's World Cup-winning coach Luis de la Fuente was named Men's Coach of the Year. Barcelona manager Pere Romeu collected the Women's Coach of the Year award.
Meanwhile, Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon won the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award, with Barcelona's Cata Coll receiving the women's equivalent.
Paris Saint-Germain were named Men's Club of the Year, while Barcelona won the Women's Club of the Year award. Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka received the Socrates Award for his humanitarian initiatives.
The 2026 ceremony also marked the first time the Ballon d’Or awards were hosted in London, moving away from their traditional Paris setting.
|Rank
|Player
|Club(s)
|Country
|1
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|England
|2
|Kylian Mbappé
|Real Madrid
|France
|3
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona
|Spain
|4
|Rodri
|Barcelona
|Spain
|5
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|Argentina
|6
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Georgia
|7
|Ousmane Dembélé
|Paris Saint-Germain
|France
|8
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|Norway
|9
|Michael Olise
|Bayern Munich
|France
|10
|Fabián Ruiz
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Spain
|11
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|England
|12
|Pau Cubarsí
|Barcelona
|Spain
|13
|Achraf Hakimi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Morocco
|14
|Vitinha
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Portugal
|15
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|England
|16
|Ferran Torres
|Barcelona
|Spain
|17
|Vinícius Jr.
|Real Madrid
|Brazil
|18
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|Spain
|19
|João Neves
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Portugal
|20
|Willian Pacho
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Ecuador
|21
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|Brazil
|22
|Lautaro Martínez
|Inter Milan
|Argentina
|23
|Nuno Mendes
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Portugal
|24
|Luis Díaz
|Bayern Munich
|Colombia
|25
|Marquinhos
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Brazil
|26
|Dayot Upamecano
|Bayern Munich
|France
|27
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|Portugal
|28
|Julián Quiñones
|Al-Qadsiah
|Mexico
|29
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|France
|29
|Sadio Mané
|Al-Nassr
|Senegal
|Award
|Winner
|Club / Country
|Men's Ballon d'Or
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich / England
|Women's Ballon d'Or
|Alexia Putellas
|London City Lionesses / Spain
|Kopa Trophy (Men's Best Young Player)
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona / Spain
|Women's Young Talent of the Year
|Vicky López
|Barcelona / Spain
|Yashin Trophy (Men's Best Goalkeeper)
|Unai Simón
|Athletic Bilbao / Spain
|Women's Goalkeeper of the Year
|Cata Coll
|Barcelona / Spain
|Men's Gerd Müller Trophy (Striker of the Year)
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich / England
|Women's Gerd Müller Trophy (Striker of the Year)
|Charlyn Corral
|Pachuca / Mexico
|Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy (Coach of the Year)
|Luis de la Fuente
|Spain National Team
|Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy (Coach of the Year)
|Pere Romeu
|Barcelona Femení
|Men's Club of the Year
|Paris Saint-Germain
|France
|Women's Club of the Year
|FC Barcelona Femení
|Spain
|Sócrates Award (Humanitarian Work)
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal / England
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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