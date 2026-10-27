Subscribe

Ballon d’Or 2026 results: Harry Kane, Alexia Putellas claim top honours – full list of winners and final rankings

Harry Kane won the 2026 men’s Ballon d’Or, becoming the first Englishman to claim the award since Michael Owen in 2001. He scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich and 73 overall. Spain’s Alexia Putellas won the women’s award, while Barcelona and Spain collected several other honours.

PN Vishnu
Published27 Oct 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Spain's Alexia Putellas won the women's Ballon d'Or award for the third time, whereas England's Harry Kane won the award for the first-ever time.
Spain's Alexia Putellas won the women's Ballon d'Or award for the third time, whereas England's Harry Kane won the award for the first-ever time. (Reuters / AFP via Getty Images )
AI Quick Read

Harry Kane won the men's Ballon d’Or 2026, becoming the first English footballer in 25 years to receive the prestigious individual award. The Bayern Munich striker was announced as the winner at the 70th edition of the ceremony, held at the London Palladium on Monday.

Advertisement

Kane ended England's long wait for the men's Ballon d’Or, with Michael Owen being the last Englishman to win the award in 2001. The 33-year-old finished ahead of France captain Kylian Mbappe, who secured second place, while Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal completed the top three.

Advertisement

Harry Kane's award followed a prolific 2025-26 campaign for Bayern Munich. He scored 61 goals in 51 appearances for the German club, helping them secure a domestic league and cup double.

His tally across club and international football stood at 73 goals, including six at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where England reached the semi-finals.

Also Read | Ballon d’Or 2026: Harry Kane makes history with Gerd Müller Trophy double

Spain midfielder Rodri finished fourth, ahead of Lionel Messi, who finished fifth. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Erling Haaland, Michael Olise and Fabian Ruiz completed the top 10.

The women's Ballon d'Or went to Spain international Alexia Putellas, who collected the honour for the third time. Her victory added another major individual accolade to a season in which Barcelona enjoyed considerable success.

Advertisement

Barcelona and Spain enjoy a successful evening

Barcelona and Spain were among the biggest beneficiaries of the ceremony, with several players and coaches collecting individual honours.

Yamal won the Men's Young Talent of the Year award, while Barcelona teammate Vicky Lopez received the corresponding women's honour. Lopez retained the award for a second consecutive season.

Also Read | Harry Kane wins Ballon d'Or 2026 award, ends England's 25-year long wait

Spain's World Cup-winning coach Luis de la Fuente was named Men's Coach of the Year. Barcelona manager Pere Romeu collected the Women's Coach of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon won the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award, with Barcelona's Cata Coll receiving the women's equivalent.

Paris Saint-Germain were named Men's Club of the Year, while Barcelona won the Women's Club of the Year award. Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka received the Socrates Award for his humanitarian initiatives.

Advertisement

The 2026 ceremony also marked the first time the Ballon d’Or awards were hosted in London, moving away from their traditional Paris setting.

Full rankings of men's Ballon d’Or awards

RankPlayerClub(s)Country
1Harry KaneBayern MunichEngland
2Kylian MbappéReal MadridFrance
3Lamine YamalBarcelonaSpain
4RodriBarcelonaSpain
5Lionel MessiInter MiamiArgentina
6Khvicha KvaratskheliaParis Saint-GermainGeorgia
7Ousmane DembéléParis Saint-GermainFrance
8Erling HaalandManchester CityNorway
9Michael OliseBayern MunichFrance
10Fabián RuizParis Saint-GermainSpain
11Jude BellinghamReal MadridEngland
12Pau CubarsíBarcelonaSpain
13Achraf HakimiParis Saint-GermainMorocco
14VitinhaParis Saint-GermainPortugal
15Declan RiceArsenalEngland
16Ferran TorresBarcelonaSpain
17Vinícius Jr.Real MadridBrazil
18Marc CucurellaChelseaSpain
19João NevesParis Saint-GermainPortugal
20Willian PachoParis Saint-GermainEcuador
21Gabriel MagalhãesArsenalBrazil
22Lautaro MartínezInter MilanArgentina
23Nuno MendesParis Saint-GermainPortugal
24Luis DíazBayern MunichColombia
25MarquinhosParis Saint-GermainBrazil
26Dayot UpamecanoBayern MunichFrance
27Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedPortugal
28Julián QuiñonesAl-QadsiahMexico
29William SalibaArsenalFrance
29Sadio ManéAl-NassrSenegal

Full list of award winners at Ballon d’Or 2026

AwardWinnerClub / Country
Men's Ballon d'OrHarry KaneBayern Munich / England
Women's Ballon d'OrAlexia PutellasLondon City Lionesses / Spain
Kopa Trophy (Men's Best Young Player)Lamine YamalBarcelona / Spain
Women's Young Talent of the YearVicky LópezBarcelona / Spain
Yashin Trophy (Men's Best Goalkeeper)Unai SimónAthletic Bilbao / Spain
Women's Goalkeeper of the YearCata CollBarcelona / Spain
Men's Gerd Müller Trophy (Striker of the Year)Harry KaneBayern Munich / England
Women's Gerd Müller Trophy (Striker of the Year)Charlyn CorralPachuca / Mexico
Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy (Coach of the Year)Luis de la FuenteSpain National Team
Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy (Coach of the Year)Pere RomeuBarcelona Femení
Men's Club of the YearParis Saint-GermainFrance
Women's Club of the YearFC Barcelona FemeníSpain
Sócrates Award (Humanitarian Work)Bukayo SakaArsenal / England

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsFootball NewsBallon d’Or 2026 results: Harry Kane, Alexia Putellas claim top honours – full list of winners and final rankings
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts