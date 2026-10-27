Ballon d 'Or 2026: Struggles and triumph of Harry Kane — from 'chubby' Arsenal reject at 8 to world football glory

Before becoming one of the most prolific strikers in modern football, Harry Kane faced an early setback that could have changed the course of his career. The England international was released by Arsenal's youth academy as a child, with the club's former academy director later admitting that concerns about his physical attributes influenced the decision.

Harry Kane ended his long wait to win the Ballon d'Or on Monday when he finally got hold of the prestigious trophy in London. However, his journey to becoming one of the most prolific footballers was not easy.

Kane was reportedly considered 'a bit chubby' and 'not very athletic' by Arsenal, according to Liam Brady, who was in charge of the club's academy at the time. Brady subsequently acknowledged that Arsenal had made a mistake by allowing the youngster to leave.

The rejection came when Kane was eight years old. Although the setback did not immediately derail his enthusiasm for football, it became an important part of his journey towards becoming an elite striker.

Kane himself has spoken about the experience, describing Arsenal's decision as one of the best things that happened to him because it gave him an additional drive to succeed.

A rejection that became motivation In a 2018 article for The Players' Tribune, Kane recalled the moment his father, Pat, broke the news to him while they were walking to a local park in Chingford, east London.

Rather than criticising Arsenal or putting pressure on his son, Pat encouraged him to keep working hard and find another club. Kane remembered his father's reassuring response: they would continue working and look for another opportunity.

The reaction helped Kane deal with the disappointment without losing his enthusiasm for football. He returned to his local club, Ridgeway Rovers, where he continued playing and scoring goals.

Kane later revealed that he had a point to prove whenever he came up against Arsenal in youth football.

"I was only eight when they let me go, but every time we played them, I thought: 'Alright, we'll see who's right and who's wrong'," he wrote in The Players' Tribune.

Tottenham initially turned him down too Arsenal were not the only club that overlooked Kane during his formative years.

After returning to Ridgeway Rovers, the striker attracted interest from Watford and received an opportunity to join their youth setup. However, his journey to Tottenham was not straightforward either.

View full Image View full Image Harry Kane went on to play 435 matches for Tottenham and scored 280 goals. ( Getty Images )

According to Kane's account published by England Football, he initially had a six-week trial at Tottenham, but the club decided against taking him on.

He subsequently went to Watford, where he impressed during a match against Tottenham's youth team, scoring a hat-trick. That performance prompted Spurs to reconsider, and Kane eventually joined their academy at the age of 11.

His physical development also played a significant role in his early career. Kane revealed that he was among the smallest players in his team when he was released by Arsenal because he had a late birthday and was almost a year behind some teammates physically.

However, things changed when he experienced a growth spurt at 14, subsequently becoming one of the tallest players in his team.

From academy rejection to professional success Even after securing his place at Tottenham, Kane had to work his way through several stages before establishing himself in senior football.

He developed through Tottenham's youth system, scoring 18 goals in 22 appearances for the Under-18 side during the 2009-10 season. He also had to gain experience away from the club through loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City.

Those experiences helped him develop the physicality, adaptability and match experience required for senior football.

Kane eventually made his Tottenham first-team debut in August 2011 against Hearts in the Europa League. His Premier League breakthrough came in the 2014-15 season, when he established himself as one of the club's leading attacking players.

Kane went on to play 435 matches with Tottenham, forming one of the most lethal goal-scoring partnerships with South Korea’s Son Heung-min. Kane amassed 280 goals for Spurs, even surpassing the record of the legendary Jimmy Greaves, who had scored 266 goals for the London club.

The striker's career subsequently reached unprecedented heights, with his performances earning him the England captaincy and a move to German giants Bayern Munich in 2023.

Looking back at his Arsenal rejection, Kane has consistently maintained that the experience gave him an added incentive to succeed.