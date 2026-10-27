Ballon d’Or 2026 winner: Harry Kane makes history with Gerd Müller Trophy double

England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane created history in London on Monday as he became the first player to win both the men's Ballon d'Or award and the Gerd Müller Trophy at the same awards ceremony.
Kane won the Ballon d'Or award on the back of an excellent 2025-26 season, in which he scored 61 goals from 51 matches for Bayern Munich and also helped England reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals, where they lost to Argentina. He scored 12 goals for England in the 2025-26 season, which added up to 73 goals in total.
"Being in London, it is extra special; it felt like a good omen," Kane said at the ceremony in London on Monday. "Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I can imagine it was tough, so thank you," he added.
Harry Kane's performances helped Bayern secure the Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal, completing a domestic double under manager Vincent Kompany. Kane additionally won the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup with the Bavarian club.
He scored six goals during England's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The Gerd Muller Trophy is given to the highest-scoring men's and women's football players in the preceding season.
The Gerd Muller Trophy, introduced in 2021, has previously been won by Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyökeres, among others. No player had previously won both the men's Ballon d'Or and the Gerd Muller Trophy in the same year.
The Gerd Muller Trophy was not a new addition to Kane's collection. He had previously shared the award with France international Kylian Mbappe in 2024, after both players finished with 52 goals.
Kane's victory came after he had never finished higher than 10th in previous Ballon d'Or nominations. On Monday, he finished ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, who finished second and third, respectively, in the final rankings.
In the ongoing 2026-27 season, the 33-year-old has so far scored 10 goals in 12 matches for Bayern Munich and has seven assists.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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