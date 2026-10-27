Subscribe

Ballon d’Or 2026 winner: Harry Kane makes history with Gerd Müller Trophy double

Harry Kane has won the Ballon d’Or 2026, ending England’s 25-year wait, and has become the first player to also win the Gerd Müller Trophy at the same ceremony. The Bayern Munich striker scored 61 goals in 51 games, finishing ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

PN Vishnu
Published27 Oct 2026, 08:02 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
England's Harry Kane won both the Ballon d'Or award and the Gerd Muller Trophy in London on Monday.
England's Harry Kane won both the Ballon d'Or award and the Gerd Muller Trophy in London on Monday. (AFP/Getty Images )
AI Quick Read

England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane created history in London on Monday as he became the first player to win both the men's Ballon d'Or award and the Gerd Müller Trophy at the same awards ceremony.

Kane won the Ballon d'Or award on the back of an excellent 2025-26 season, in which he scored 61 goals from 51 matches for Bayern Munich and also helped England reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals, where they lost to Argentina. He scored 12 goals for England in the 2025-26 season, which added up to 73 goals in total.

Advertisement

"Being in London, it is extra special; it felt like a good omen," Kane said at the ceremony in London on Monday. "Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I can imagine it was tough, so thank you," he added.

Also Read | Harry Kane wins Ballon d'Or 2026 award, ends England's 25-year long wait

Harry Kane's prolific 2025-26 season

Harry Kane's performances helped Bayern secure the Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal, completing a domestic double under manager Vincent Kompany. Kane additionally won the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup with the Bavarian club.

He scored six goals during England's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The Gerd Muller Trophy is given to the highest-scoring men's and women's football players in the preceding season.

Also Read | How Messi turned Argentina the gold standard of Ballon d’Or awards?

The Gerd Muller Trophy, introduced in 2021, has previously been won by Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyökeres, among others. No player had previously won both the men's Ballon d'Or and the Gerd Muller Trophy in the same year.

Advertisement

The Gerd Muller Trophy was not a new addition to Kane's collection. He had previously shared the award with France international Kylian Mbappe in 2024, after both players finished with 52 goals.

Also Read | Ronaldo earns more than Messi, Mbappe combined: Football's highest-paid players

Kane's victory came after he had never finished higher than 10th in previous Ballon d'Or nominations. On Monday, he finished ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, who finished second and third, respectively, in the final rankings.

In the ongoing 2026-27 season, the 33-year-old has so far scored 10 goals in 12 matches for Bayern Munich and has seven assists.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsFootball NewsBallon d’Or 2026 winner: Harry Kane makes history with Gerd Müller Trophy double
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts