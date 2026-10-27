Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi in Top 5 even after 19 years, beats Haaland and Bellingham at 39; where is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi was one of the Top 5 contenders in the 2026 Ballon d’Or. The ceremony took place at the London Palladium on 26 October. Harry Kane won the award. Remember, 19 years ago, Messi first made the top five in 2007. In a sport that wears down bodies early, this is rare.

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Messi first reached the Top 5 in 2007. He was just 20. Playing for Barcelona, he finished third with 255 points, behind Kaka. Cristiano Ronaldo was the first runner-up.

This year, Ronaldo was no way close to the Top 10 contenders. Marca’s Top 100 Players (2025-26 season) ranked CR7 33rd. EA Sports FC 27 rated Ronaldo at 84, with 96 players ranked higher than the Portuguese footballer.

But, 19 years later, Leo remains among football's leading names. In 2006, only 33-year-old Harry Kane, 30-year-old Rodri, 19-year-old Lamine Yamal and 27-year-old Kylian Mbappe finished above the 39-year-old veteran.

Lionel Messi ranked ahead of Michael Olise (24), Jude Bellingham (23) and Erling Haaland (26). The 2025 winner, Ousmane Dembele (29), also finished below him.

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Yamal was born in 2007, the year Messi first entered the Top 5. This highlights the length of Messi's time among the game's best.

This was Messi's 17th appearance on the shortlist. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more. CR7 won it 5 times in 18 appearances. Messi holds 8 Ballon d'Or titles, starting with his first victory in 2009.

That success started a record run of 4 consecutive wins. Further victories followed in 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023. His first and latest wins came 14 years apart.

During that period, Messi moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Miami. His 2023 victory made him the only winner playing outside Europe.

Strong club performances helped maintain his standing. Messi led Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup in 2025. He also received the league's MVP award that year.

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In 2026, he recorded 25 goals and 15 assists, leading both league categories. He became the first MLS player with at least 15 assists in three consecutive seasons. In September, he scored his 100th Inter Miami goal against Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup.

Messi in World Cup 2026 Messi also captained Argentina to the World Cup final. Across 8 matches, he scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists. His hat-trick against Algeria made him the tournament's oldest player to achieve that feat.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final on July 19. Messi, nevertheless, collected the Silver Ball and Silver Boot. His career totals reached 21 World Cup goals and a record 12 assists.

After the final, as well as his father’s demise, Messi hinted at his international retirement. He confirmed the same in August. Argentina's farewell match against Benin took place on October 6, ending in a 3-0 victory. Messi scored a penalty and supplied two assists.

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His international career lasted 21 years, producing 126 goals across 208 appearances. Whether another Ballon d'Or shortlist appearance follows remains uncertain. For now, his latest finish adds another chapter to an extraordinary career at the highest level.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.