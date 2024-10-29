Ballon d’Or 2024: Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid Stars boycott Theatre du Chatelet event in Paris; Here’s why

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was presented with the Ballon d'Or 2024 at a gala event at Theatre du Chetelet in Paris.

Livemint
Updated29 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Ballon d'Or 2024: Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid Stars boycott Theatre du Chatelet event; Here's why
Ballon d’Or 2024: Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid Stars boycott Theatre du Chatelet event; Here’s why(X)

Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal along with club president Florentino Perez were absent from the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony at Theatre du Chetelet in Paris on Monday, as a mark of protest. Based on a Reuters report, the Real Madrid delegation cancelled their visit at the last minute after the club understood that Vinicius wouldn’t win the top prize.

The Brazilian forward has been in prolific form in recent times and was favourite to win the coveted trophy, having won the Champions League player of the year enroute to team’s title triumph. Instead, the Ballon d'Or 2024 went to Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Also Read | Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi wins Ballon d’Or award for eighth time

Vinicius played a crucial role in Real Madrid’s La Liga and UEFA Champions League triumphs in the 2023-24 season. The forward scored as many as 21 goals and 11 assists across both competitions, thus setting a benchmark for himself in European football.

Not only he became a nightmare for opposition defenders, Vinicius’ goal-scoring abilities, agility, pace and ball precision made him unstoppable. He scored two goals against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinal first-leg and also netted one in the final against Borussia Dortmund to help Real Madrid secure the European title.

Real Madrid stars back Vinicius Jr

Reacting to the snub, Vinicius expressed his disappointment on social media. “I’ll do it 10x if needed. They are not ready,” Vinicius wrote in Portuguese. His Real Madrid teammates also showed their support towards Vinicius as midfielder Eduardo Camavinga called it ‘football politics’.

Also Read | Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-0 in La Liga despite Dani Carvajal’s ’knee injury’

“My brother you are the best player in the world and no award can say otherwise. Love you my bro,” the French international wrote on X along with a picture of him celebrating with Vinicius. Former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2022, took to Instagram and wrote “Trop Fort” (Too Strong).

What is Ballon d’Or?

The Ballon d’Or is a football award that is being presented to the best footballer over the previous season. It started in 1956. Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi has won most Ballon d’Or awards (8), followed by Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (5). 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Business NewsSportsFootball NewsBallon d’Or 2024: Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid Stars boycott Theatre du Chatelet event in Paris; Here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    143.05
    10:10 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -4.05 (-2.75%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.80
    10:10 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    13.1 (7.09%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    179.30
    10:10 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -5.7 (-3.08%)

    Tata Steel share price

    147.85
    10:10 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-1.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma share price

    254.20
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    7.8 (3.17%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    317.95
    10:03 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -27.75 (-8.03%)

    Ksb share price

    787.25
    10:02 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -44.65 (-5.37%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,499.95
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -124.75 (-4.75%)

    KPIT Technologies share price

    1,318.45
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -65.35 (-4.72%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    468.90
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    37.25 (8.63%)

    Gillette India share price

    9,261.00
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    708.1 (8.28%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.55
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    12.85 (6.96%)

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    303.95
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    16.45 (5.72%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.