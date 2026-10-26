Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony time in India: When and where to watch live; favourites to win

The prestigious Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony will take place in London on Monday night, October 26, with stars such as Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe among the favourites to win the award.
For football fans in India, the red-carpet coverage is expected to begin at 10.30 pm IST on Monday, while the main ceremony is scheduled to start at 1.30 am IST on Tuesday, October 27, according to reports.
Fans can watch the ceremony live on the DAZN app and website, as well as on the official Ballon d'Or website.