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Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony time in India: When and where to watch live; favourites to win

For football fans in India, the red-carpet coverage is expected to begin at 10.30 pm IST on Monday, while the main ceremony is scheduled to start at 1.30 am IST on Tuesday, October 27.

Koushik Paul
Published26 Oct 2026, 09:13 PM IST
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The main ceremony is scheduled to start at 1.30 am IST on Tuesday
The main ceremony is scheduled to start at 1.30 am IST on Tuesday(Reuters)
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The prestigious Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony will take place in London on Monday night, October 26, with stars such as Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe among the favourites to win the award.

For football fans in India, the red-carpet coverage is expected to begin at 10.30 pm IST on Monday, while the main ceremony is scheduled to start at 1.30 am IST on Tuesday, October 27, according to reports.

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Fans can watch the ceremony live on the DAZN app and website, as well as on the official Ballon d'Or website.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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