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Ballon d'Or 2026 results: Full points breakdown as Harry Kane beats Kylian Mbappe by one of the smallest margins ever

A jury of 100 international journalists decided the prize. The points system awards 15 points for a first-place vote, 12 for second, 10 for third, then 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 for the remaining positions in a voter’s top 10.

Aachal Maniyar
Published31 Oct 2026, 06:44 PM IST
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England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane kisses the trophy on stage after receiving the Ballon d'Or award for the best male footballer during the 2026 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London.
England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane kisses the trophy on stage after receiving the Ballon d'Or award for the best male footballer during the 2026 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London.(AFP)
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Harry Kane won the 2026 Men’s Ballon d’Or after finishing just 28 points ahead of Kylian Mbappe, in one of the tightest races the award has seen. The Bayern Munich striker became the first English winner in 25 years, while Bayern celebrated their first Ballon d’Or recipient in 45 years and the first player from a German club to win it since 1996.

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How close was the Ballon d’Or 2026 vote?

A jury of 100 international journalists decided the prize. The points system awards 15 points for a first-place vote, 12 for second, 10 for third, then 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 for the remaining positions in a voter’s top 10.

Harry Kane collected 40 first-place votes and 1,055 points. Kylian Mbappe received 23 first-place votes and finished on 1,027 points. According to the full breakdown published by L’Equipe, the margin ranks as the fourth-closest in the award’s 70-year history and the closest since Lionel Messi edged Virgil van Dijk by seven points in 2019.

Also Read | Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane beyond football: Skechers deal and other ventures

Why Harry Kane’s season stood out

Harry Kane scored 73 goals across club and country last season and finished as Europe’s top scorer. He also netted six times at the FIFA World Cup as England reached the semifinals and finished third. Those numbers, combined with Bayern Munich's domestic and European success, proved decisive for the majority of voters.

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Kylian Mbappe scored 42 goals for Real Madrid in the club season before adding 22 goals for France at the World Cup, 10 of them in the tournament itself. His tally made him the competition’s all-time leading scorer, yet it was not enough to overtake Kane in the final tally.

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Also Read | What did Kylian Mbappe say about ‘Chinese dictator’ meme, why did he apologise?

Full Men’s Ballon d’Or 2026 points list

1. Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich): 1,055 points

2. Kylian Mbappe (France, Real Madrid): 1,027 points

3. Lamine Yamal (Spain, FC Barcelona): 881 points

4. Rodri (Spain, Manchester City/Barcelona): 726 points

5. Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami): 612 points

6. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Paris Saint-Germain): 541 points

7. Ousmane Dembele (France, Paris Saint-Germain): 418 points

8. Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City): 378 points

9. Michael Olise (France, Bayern Munich): 296 points

10. Fabian Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain): 201 points

11. Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid): 107 points

12. Pau Cubarsi (Spain, FC Barcelona): 101 points

13. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain): 65 points

14. Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain): 59 points

15. Declan Rice (England, Arsenal): 57 points

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16. Ferran Torres (Spain, FC Barcelona/PSG): 44 points

17. Vinicius Junior (Brazil, Real Madrid): 26 points

18. Marc Cucurella (Spain, Real Madrid): 16 points

19. Joao Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain): 15 points

20. Willian Pacho (Ecuador, Paris Saint-Germain): 12 points

21. Gabriel (Brazil, Arsenal): 11 points

22. Lautaro Martinez (Argentina, Inter Milan): 11 points

23. Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain): 8 points

24. Luis Diaz (Colombia, Bayern Munich): 8 points

25. Marquinhos (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain): 7 points

26. Dayot Upamecano (France, Bayern Munich): 5 points

27. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal, Manchester United): 5 points

28. Julian Quinones (Mexico, Al-Qadsiah): 4 points

29. Sadio Mane (Senegal, Al Nassr) and William Saliba (France, Arsenal): 2 points each

Lamine Yamal finished third with 13 first-place votes after helping Barcelona win LaLiga and playing a key role in Spain’s World Cup triumph. His Barcelona teammate Rodri placed fourth with 10 first-place votes and 726 points, reflecting a clear split among voters for the world champions.

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Women’s Ballon d’Or result

Alexia Putellas won the Women’s Ballon d’Or for the third time with 618 points, finishing 86 clear of former Barcelona teammate Ewa Pajor (532).

Putellas, now at London City Lionesses, received 28 first-place votes from the 50-strong jury. Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw finished a distant third with 344 points.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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