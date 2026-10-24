Ballon d'Or ranking 2026 winners: Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane among top 10 frontrunners; check announcement date & more

The Ballon d'Or will enter its 70th anniversary when some of the best footballers (men and women) will fight out for one of the prestigious awards in football on Tuesday (October 27). Conceptualised in 1956, the Ballon d'Or recognises the best men's and women's foootballer in the world along with several other prizes.
While France Football remain the organisers of the Ballon d'Or award and voting, the ceremony is co-organised in association with European football's governing body, UEFA. The Ballon d'Or was initially reserved for the best men's player from Europe, but it was later expanded to non-European players in 1995 and became global award in 2007.
The women's Ballon d'Or was introduced in 2018, with Ada Hegerberg being the inaugural winner.
The Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony will be held on October 26, at the London's Palladium Theatre. This is the first time, a Ballon d'Or ceremony is being held in London, rather than in Paris. According to UEFA, the change in location is a tribute to former England footballer Stanley Matthews, who win the inaugural award in 1956.
The Ballon d'Or 2026 award ceremony starts at 8:00 PM GMT, which is 1:30 AM IST (October 27, Tuesday). A total of 13 awards will be given out, including the Kopa, Yashin, Gerd Muller and Johan Cruyff trophies.
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