Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane beyond football: Lifetime Skechers deal, mental health foundation, and off-pitch ventures

Harry Kane claimed the 2026 men’s Ballon d’Or at the London Palladium on October 26, becoming the first Englishman to win football’s top individual prize since Michael Owen in 2001. The Bayern Munich striker’s record campaign with 61 goals in 51 club matches and 73 across all competitions, including England, sealed the award. Off the pitch, the 33-year-old has steadily built a portfolio of long-term brand partnerships, equity investments and charity work that now sits alongside his on-field success.

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What Harry Kane earns Forbes estimates Harry Kane will earn $42 million in the 2026-27 season before taxes and agent fees. That figure places him ninth among the world’s highest-paid footballers. Of the total, around $29 million comes from his playing contract and $13 million from endorsements and other commercial interests. Notably, it is his first appearance in the Forbes top 10 since 2023.

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Lifetime Skechers deal and other brand partners Harry Kane’s largest commercial tie-up is with Skechers. In August 2023, the American footwear brand announced a lifetime global agreement that made him the face of its first football boot, the SKX_01. The company did not disclose financial terms.

In June 2026, smart-ring maker Oura announced long-term partnerships with Kane and England teammate Declan Rice. Both players use the Oura Ring 5 to track sleep and recovery. Oura ran a high-profile campaign across London sites including Piccadilly Circus and Wembley.

Google also signed Kane in 2023 for a campaign built around its AI tool Bard. The clips showed the technology helping his family prepare for the move to Munich.

Investor in golf wear and porridge Harry Kane has taken equity stakes in several businesses. In early 2024, sustainable performance-wear brand Reflo named him lead investor in its seed funding round and golf ambassador. The round raised about £1 million. Kane, who plays off a scratch handicap, had already worn the brand at celebrity golf events.

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In September 2024, Munich-based oats company 3Bears confirmed Kane had become a shareholder and the new face of the brand. He is expected to help develop his own product line.

Harry Kane Foundation’s mental health work Kane’s charitable efforts run through the Harry Kane Foundation, launched on World Mental Health Day in October 2022. The foundation supports mental-health education, awareness campaigns and services, with an emphasis on prevention and building resilience from a young age.

During the 2026 World Cup, the foundation partnered with Skechers on a UK-wide fundraising campaign. Proceeds went to Shout, the country’s free, confidential, 24/7 mental-health text support service. The foundation states that all public donations go directly to mental-health charities, projects and research.

Kane’s Ballon d’Or victory highlights a career that has already extended well beyond the pitch, combining commercial longevity with a clear focus on mental health.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.