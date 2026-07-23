Barcelona complete Karim Adeyemi transfer from Borussia Dortmund in major summer boost

Barcelona have officially added German forward Karim Adeyemi to their squad, securing the versatile attacker from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that strengthens their attacking options for the new season.

The Spanish champions confirmed the arrival of the 24-year-old as their second major signing of the summer window. According to ESPN, the transfer is valued at an initial €22 million, with potential add-ons reaching €7 million. Dortmund will also receive a share of any future profit if Barcelona decide to sell the player later.

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Deal Structure and background Karim Adeyemi spent four seasons at the Bundesliga side after joining from RB Salzburg in 2022. During that time, he made 146 appearances and scored 36 goals, showing pace, work rate and the ability to play in multiple forward roles. His departure marks the end of a solid chapter in Germany, where he featured regularly in domestic and European competitions.

This move follows Barcelona’s earlier €70 million capture of England winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. Together, the two signings give coach Hansi Flick fresh speed and depth on the flanks.

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Hansi Flick’s key role in the move Hansi Flick played a decisive part in convincing Karim Adeyemi to choose Camp Nou. The German coach first handed the forward his senior international debut while in charge of the national team, so the pair already share a working relationship.

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Adeyemi spoke openly about his reaction to the opportunity. “I couldn't believe it to be honest because I know what I can do and the last season was not the best,” he said. “I am really thankful for this opportunity. [Barcelona boss Hansi Flick] was a big stone in everything because he said 'I want you but I need you to give it all.' For me, this was really impressive. I am honoured and thankful for this.”

The player made clear that Flick’s personal interest was the main reason he pushed for the switch.

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Building chemistry with Lamine Yamal One of the most exciting aspects of the signing is the potential link-up with teenage star Lamine Yamal. Karim Adeyemi believes their styles could complement each other perfectly. “The connection could be really good because he's not only a good goal scorer or good dribbler, he can also create chances for every player. This is what I need, I am more of the guy who runs in behind and gets the ball from the players.

“I think he can be a big role and this is what we work on, to have a good connection, but with the whole team, to know each other. I am 100% sure it will be good.”

What comes next for Barcelona Even with Gordon and Adeyemi now on board, Barcelona are still looking for a dedicated centre-forward. The search for a true No. 9 continues as Flick aims to build a complete and competitive front line capable of challenging on multiple fronts.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.