Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends full squads: Where to buy tickets, match details, date, time, venue - Details

Football fans in India will be up for a treat when Real Madrid and Barcelona play each other in a highly-anticipated ‘Legends Faceoff’ in Navi Mumbai on April 6 at the DY Patil Stadium. While Carles Puyol will lead the Barcelona Legends, Luis Figo has been announced the captain of the Real Madrid Legends.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have a huge fan base in the entire India and watching the legends play live will be an experience for a life-time for the fans. While Rivaldo, who will play for Barcelona Legends, was in the country a few days ago for an exhibition match between India All-Stars and Brazilian Legends, it will be a first time in India for rest of the players.

Ahead of the historic match, Carles Puyol and Luis Figo said they are thrilled to play on Indian soil. “The ‘Legends Faceoff’ is going to be special. I am really excited to play in India for the first time. The passion of the fans here is incredible, and I can’t wait to experience it first-hand,” said 2010 World Cup winner with Spain, Carles Puyol.

“The love for football in India is growing every day, and it’s a privilege to bring this legendary rivalry to the fans in Mumbai. This will be a match to remember!” said Portuguese legend Luis Figo.

Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends full squads Real Madrid: Luís Figo (C), Pedro Contreras, Kiko Casilla, Francisco Pavón, Fernando Sanz, Agustin Garcia, Pedro Munitis, Rubén de la Red, Antonio 'Toni' del Moral Segura, Jorge Zoco Ostiz, Iván Pérez, Jesús Enrique Velasco Muñoz, José Luis Cabrera, Juan José Olalla Fernández, David Barral Torres, Christian Karembeu, Fernando Morientes, Pepe, Michael Owen

Barcelona: Carles Puyol (C), Jesús Angoy, Vítor Baía, Jofre Mateu, Fernando Navarro, Roberto Trashorras, Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu, Frank de Boer, Giovanni Silva, Rivaldo, Marc Valiente Hernández, Ludovic Giuly, Ricardo Quaresma, Gaizka Mendieta, Sergi Barjuán, Xavi, José Edmílson Gomes de Moraes, Patrick Kluivert.

Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends date & time Known Legends Face-off, Barcelona will play Real Madrid at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 6 (Sunday). The Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends match starts at 7 PM IST.

How to buy Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends tickets Tickets for Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends will be available on District App. The ticket prices are ₹6000, ₹8000, ₹10000, ₹12000, ₹15000, ₹25000 and ₹30000.

