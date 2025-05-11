Barcelona sport Travis Scott ‘Cactus Jack’ logo on jersey against Real Madrid in La Liga El Clasico; here's why

Barcelona are sporting a logo of American rapper Travis Scott's record label 'Cactus Jack' on their jersey against Real Madrid during their must-important La Liga El Clasico on Sunday at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

It's a battle between two table toppers with the winners gaining huge advantage in the race for the La Liga title. While Barcelona are on top of the table with 82 points, Real Madrid are placed second with 75 points.

Why Barcelona are wearing Cactus Jack? Barcelona are wearing Travis Scott's 'Cactus Jack' as a part of their agreement with Spotify. This is not the first time Barcelona have sported a music label on their jerseys.

In fact, this is the sixth time a special one-off jersey was created for Barcelona after Coldplay, Drake, Rosalia, Karol G and The Rolling Stones. Not just the men, but the special edition of jerseys will also be worn by Barcelona women in their Liga F match on May 18.