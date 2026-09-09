Barcelona vs Feyenoord live streaming: Where to watch UCL clash, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and more

Barcelona open their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday against Feyenoord, with Hansi Flick’s side chasing a fifth straight win of the season.
Flick’s team have started LaLiga perfectly: four matches, four wins, 17 goals scored and only two conceded. Their last outing was a 5-0 win at Valencia. Feyenoord arrive unbeaten in the Eredivisie, with three wins and two draws from five games after a 3-1 victory over NEC Nijmegen.
The Dutch club are coached by former Barcelona left-back Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who is returning to the stadium where he won the 2006 Champions League.
The match is at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday, 9 September 2026. Kick-off is 18:45 CEST. That is 10:15 PM IST in India and 12:45 PM ET / 11:45 PM CT / 9:45 AM PT in the United States. German referee Sven Jablonski is in charge.
India viewers can watch on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 1, 2, 3 Hindi, 5). Live streaming is on the Sony LIV app and website.
In the United States, there is no traditional national TV broadcast. The official live stream is on Paramount+. Spanish-language coverage is also listed on TUDN and ViX, with DAZN among other digital options.
Eric Garcia is out. He is serving a European suspension carried over from last season and also broke his nose in the Valencia win. Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji remain unavailable with knee injuries. Gavi has recovered from a minor knee problem and is back in the matchday squad.
Summer signings Rodri and Anthony Gordon are expected to make their Champions League debuts for the club. Raphinha has six league goals already. Lamine Yamal has four in his last two games. Fermín López is in strong form after the display at Mestalla.
Van Bronckhorst is without Thomas Beelen, Bart Nieuwkoop, Gijs Smal, Jakub Moder and Jordan Bos through injury. Anis Hadj Moussa is a doubt. Gjivai Zechiël has been one of their brightest players, while Nacho Ferri is expected to lead the line after Ayase Ueda’s move to Lille. Mika Marmol, a former La Masia defender, is likely to start. Van Bronckhorst refused to sit deep.
Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Xavi Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon; Raphinha.
Feyenoord: Tjark Ernst; Givairo Read, Jeremiah St Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Mika Marmol; Charles Vanhoutte, Gjivai Zechiel, Oussama Targhalline; Gaoussou Diarra, Nacho Ferri, Luciano Valente.