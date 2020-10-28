Barcelona vs Juventus: Ronaldo to miss Messi clash after testing covid +ve again

Barcelona vs Juventus: Ronaldo to miss Messi clash after testing covid +ve again1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
In order to play Juventus' upcoming Champions League match, the Portuguese was needed to test negative on Tuesday
Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to miss Juventus' Champions League clash against Barcelona as the player has tested positive for coronavirus again.
In order to play Juventus' upcoming Champions League match, the Portuguese was needed to test negative on Tuesday as protocol states that a player must have a negative test 24 hours before kick-off, news agencies report.
According to ANI, the player has tested positive in the recent testing and will not feature in the club's match against Barcelona. Previously, Ronaldo had tested positive for coronavirus on October 13 while on international duty with Portugal.
Juventus and Barcelona will compete against each other in the Champions League on Wednesday.
