Barcelona vs Osasuna postponed? Here’s why La Liga match was called off

Barcelona versus Osasuna postponed: The La Liga 2024-25 match between Barcelona and Osasuna, which was scheduled to be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona on Saturday has been postponed. The game was called off after the death of Barcelona's team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia.

Carles Minaro has passed away at the age of 40, while the club did not provide any other details. The Catalan club in a statement said, “FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro García this evening. For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date."

The news about the tragic death came at a time the public was taking their seats at Montjuic and the Osasuna players had come out to warm up. After both teams announced their line-ups, Catalan president Joan Laporta informed Barcelona team players about the death of Carles Minaaro the locker room, Vox news reported.

Condolences pour in over Carles Miñarro García's death Extending condolences to the family of the deceased, the Catalan club said, "“The FC Barcelona Board of Directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

After the game was called off due to team doctor's death, Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo wrote on X, “Unbelievable. Rest in peace Doc. Much strength to the family and friends. May God strengthen their hearts in this difficult time."

The La Liga organisers made an announcement over the loudspeakers at 9:40 PM that the match would not take place after the Barcelona team approached the League to postpone the match in view of Miñarro Garcia's death.

Notably, Carles Minaro, who previously worked with Barcelona’s futsal team, joined the medical staff of Barcelona’s first team last season. Carles Minaro was in charge of the futsal team since 2017 until the summer.

Barcelona leads the La Liga standings with 57 points from 26 games. Osasuna holds 11th position with 33 points from the 26 clashes.