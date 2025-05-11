Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Catalans claim La Liga El Clasico 4-3 despite Kylian Mbappe hattrick

A Kylian Mbappe hattrick couldn't help as Real Madrid slumped to a 3-4 defeat to Barcelona in the la Liga El Clasico on Sunday at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. The win meant Barcelona go seven points clear of Real Madrid and go a step closer to the La Liga 2024-25 title.

Advertisement

While Barcelona are on 82 points from 35 games, Real Madrid have 75 points from the same number of matches. Real Madrid went 2-0 ahead in the opening 20 minutes, thanks to a Mbappe brace.

However, Barcelona came back into the game with a brace from Raphinha and one goal each from Lamine Yamal and Eric Garcia, to see themselves go into the break with a two-goal cushion.

Although Mbappe, stuck his third in the second half to reignite Real Madrid's chances but he lacked support from his teammates. The scoreline could have been 5-3 had Fermin Lopez's goal in the fifth minute of the injury time not been disallowed.

After this win, Barcelona need to win against Espanyol on May 16 to lift the title. Barcelona can still win the title if Real Madrid lose against Mallorca in their next game. It was also Barcelona's fourth El Clasico win of the season over Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Also Read | Barcelona must regroup after Inter loss to face Real Madrid in crucial La Liga clasico

Meanwhile, Mbappe etched his name into history books with his three goals thus joining the likes of teammate Vinicius Junior, legendary Ferenc Puskas and Karim Benzema.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid scorers Kylian Mbappe - 5th (Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe - 14th (Barcelona 0-2 Real Madrid)

Eric Garcia - 19 (Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid)

Lamine Yamal - 32 (Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid)

Raphinha - 34 (Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid)

Raphinha - 45 (Barcelona 4-2 Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe - 70 (Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid)

Real Madrid players with hattrick against Barca Santiago Bernabeu - 1916 Luis Belaunde - 1916 Jaime Lazcana - 1930 Ildefonso Sanudo - 1935 Pruden - 1943 Sabino Barinaga - 1943 Pahino - 1949 Jesus Narro - 1951 Ferenc Puskas - 1963 Ferenc Puskas - 1964 Amancio - 1964 Ivan Zamorano - 1995 Karim Benzema - 2023 Vinicius Junior - 2024 Kylian Mbappe - 2025