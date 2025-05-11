Subscribe

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Catalans claim La Liga El Clasico 4-3 despite Kylian Mbappe hattrick

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga: After the El Clasico win, Barcelona go seven points clear of Real Madrid at the La Liga table on 82 points from 35 games. For Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe scored a hattrick.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 May 2025, 10:16 PM IST
Barcelona's Ferran Torres (R) and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni go for the ball during their La Liga El Clasico on Sunday.(AP)

A Kylian Mbappe hattrick couldn't help as Real Madrid slumped to a 3-4 defeat to Barcelona in the la Liga El Clasico on Sunday at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. The win meant Barcelona go seven points clear of Real Madrid and go a step closer to the La Liga 2024-25 title.

While Barcelona are on 82 points from 35 games, Real Madrid have 75 points from the same number of matches. Real Madrid went 2-0 ahead in the opening 20 minutes, thanks to a Mbappe brace.

However, Barcelona came back into the game with a brace from Raphinha and one goal each from Lamine Yamal and Eric Garcia, to see themselves go into the break with a two-goal cushion.

Although Mbappe, stuck his third in the second half to reignite Real Madrid's chances but he lacked support from his teammates. The scoreline could have been 5-3 had Fermin Lopez's goal in the fifth minute of the injury time not been disallowed.

After this win, Barcelona need to win against Espanyol on May 16 to lift the title. Barcelona can still win the title if Real Madrid lose against Mallorca in their next game. It was also Barcelona's fourth El Clasico win of the season over Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Mbappe etched his name into history books with his three goals thus joining the likes of teammate Vinicius Junior, legendary Ferenc Puskas and Karim Benzema.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid scorers 

Kylian Mbappe - 5th (Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe - 14th (Barcelona 0-2 Real Madrid)

Eric Garcia - 19 (Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid)

Lamine Yamal - 32 (Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid)

Raphinha - 34 (Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid)

Raphinha - 45 (Barcelona 4-2 Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe - 70 (Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid)

Real Madrid players with hattrick against Barca

  1. Santiago Bernabeu - 1916
  2. Luis Belaunde - 1916
  3. Jaime Lazcana - 1930
  4. Ildefonso Sanudo - 1935
  5. Pruden - 1943
  6. Sabino Barinaga - 1943
  7. Pahino - 1949
  8. Jesus Narro - 1951
  9. Ferenc Puskas - 1963
  10. Ferenc Puskas - 1964
  11. Amancio - 1964
  12. Ivan Zamorano - 1995
  13. Karim Benzema - 2023
  14. Vinicius Junior - 2024
  15. Kylian Mbappe - 2025

