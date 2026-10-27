Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane wins Ballon d'Or 2026 award, ends England's 25-year long wait

England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane won the Ballon d'Or 2026 award in London on Monday, ending a 25-year-old wait for an Englishman to win the prestigious award.
Before Kane, Michael Owen was the last England footballer to have won the Ballon d'Or award before Kane. Kane is the fifth England footballer overall to win the Ballon d'Or award.
Sir Stanley Matthews was the inaugural winner of the Ballon d'Or in 1956, beating Real Madrid great Alfredo Di Stefano and French midfielder Raymond Kopa to the honour.
Ten years later, Sir Bobby Charlton became the second Englishman to win the award. His recognition came in the same year that he played a crucial role in helping England lift their maiden FIFA World Cup title on home soil in 1966.
Kevin Keegan was the next English footballer to receive the prestigious award. The former Liverpool and Hamburg forward won it in consecutive years, in 1978 and 1979, becoming the first English player to achieve the feat. Keegan remains the only Englishman to have won the Ballon d'Or twice.
England subsequently endured a 22-year wait for another winner before Owen claimed the award in 2001.
The Liverpool forward enjoyed an outstanding campaign, helping the club secure the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup treble in the 2000-01 season. He scored 24 goals in all competitions and finished ahead of Real Madrid's Raul in the voting.
Kane's Ballon d'Or triumph followed a prolific 2025-26 campaign. The Bayern Munich striker scored 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions for the German club. His contribution also extended to international football, where he scored six goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
England reached the semi-finals of the tournament before suffering a defeat against Argentina. However, Thomas Tuchel's side finished their campaign on a high, defeating France 6-4 in the third-place playoff to secure third position. Kane's six goals were among the highlights of England's campaign.
Meanwhile, Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas won the women's Ballon d'Or 2026 award. It was her third success in the category, having previously won the honour in 2021 and 2022.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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