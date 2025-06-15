Bayern Munich vs Auckland City Live Streaming, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: When and where to watch Group C tie

Although Champions of Bundesliga in 2024-25 season, Bayern Munich have set their sights on another silverware when the German giants take on Auckland City of New Zealand in their Group C clash at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Sunday (June 15) at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

With the likes of Harry Kane in the side, Bayern Munich head into the clash as clear favourites after finishing as top-scorers of Bundesliga 2024-25 with 99 goals in 34 matches. On the other hand, Auckland City enter the tournament, sitting third in the New Zealand National League.

Bayern Munich vs Auckland City match details Date: June 15 (Sunday)

Time: 5 PM BST (9:30 PM IST)

Venue: TQL Stadium in Cincinnati

Bayern Munich vs Auckland City predicted XIs Bayern Munich: Urbig; Laimer, Dier, Tah, Stanišić; Palhinha, Bischof; Olisé, Müller, Guerreiro; Kusi-Asare

Auckland City: Tracey; Legos, Mitchell, Boxal, Lobo; Garriga, Ilic, Yoo; Manickum, Bevan, Zeb

Bayern Munich vs Auckland City team news Bayern Munich: Against the minnows Auckland City, Bayern Munich are expected not to go full strength with tougher opponents to come against Benfica and Boca Juniors in the group. The Bundesliga side have included the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Jamal Musiala in their squad despite the duo missing the end of their domestic season with injury.

Bayern Munich have also included new arrivals Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof as well as Kim Min-Jae. Although Leroy Sane is joining Galatasaray on a three-year contract, the German footballer will turn up for Bayern Munich in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Thomas Muller is also playing his final matches at Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito are missing the tournament through injury.

Auckland City: For the New Zealand side, most of the players have taken holidays to escape their day jobs to travel to United States at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The squad is being dominated by mostly New Zealanders but also have an Irishman, an Englishman, a Spaniard and a Colombian.