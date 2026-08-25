Before Brazil clash, Indian football team face world no.44 Panama in FIFA friendly; venue to be confirmed on later date

The Indian football team will take on Panama in a FIFA friendly on September 26, a week ahead of their highly-anticipated clash against five-time champions Brazil. Livemint on Monday had confirmed Panama Football Federation's acceptance of playing against India during the FIFA men's international window. The venue will be announced at a later date.

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It will be a first-ever meeting between the two nations, and only the ninth different CONCACAF side India have faced in their history. Panama, currently ranked 44th in the world, will provide the Blue Tigers with another opportunity to test themselves against a World Cup-playing nation.

Also Read | Panama Football Federation confirm FIFA friendly against India

The Los Canaleros featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026, making the September fixture, as of now, the first of four matches India will play against this summer's World Cup nations in 2026, with Brazil to follow on October 3 and New Zealand on November 12 and 15.

“Playing against Panama will be a tough battle ahead of the Brazil game. Panama is a top-50 team in the world, and it will be a good test for Khalid Jamil's boys,” AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said.

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"We are looking forward to our players getting the right exposure, and we normally don't get to play such World Cup teams. So it's a good FIFA window for us, where we are playing such tough teams," Satyanarayan added.

The FIFA friendly against Panama came as a compensation after the AIFF withdrew from the Asean Cup due to the clash of dates with India vs Brazil clash. The FIFA Asean Cup 2026 starts on September 24, with the final to be held on October 3. In case, India would have qualified for the final, it would clash dates with the Brazil clash at the iconic Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

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Also Read | Chaos engulfs Indian football ahead of inaugural FIFA Asean Cup and Brazil tie

Post the FIFA friendlies against Brazil and Panama, India will travel to New Zealand for two more away games in November, thus giving the Blue Tigers a perfect platform to play four times against national teams that featured in the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

How Panama fared at the 2026 World Cup? Panama was grouped with England, Ghana an Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Group L. Coached by Denmark-born Thomas Christiansen, Panama suffered identical 0-1 losses against Ghana and Croatia before suffering a 0-2 defeat against England.

The clash against India will serve as a preparation for Panama who are set to travel to Japan to play in the four-nation Kirin Cup 2026. Hosts Japan, Ecuador (25) and New Zealand (86) are the three other teams in the Kirin Cup 2026 with the games to be played in Yokohama and Tokyo.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in