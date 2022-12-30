“I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi (stadiums)," former Brazil President and current President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wrote. “Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended in a goal. ... Few Brazilians took the name of our country as far as he did. As different from Portuguese as one’s language was, foreigners from the four corners of the planet soon found a way to pronounce the magic word: ‘Pele.’"