Belgium at FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Can Red Devils revive their glory? Check full squad, match dates, time and more

Belgium arrive at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a point to prove. They crashed out of Qatar 2022 in the group stage, ending a celebrated era in humiliation.

Belgium carry the weight of unfinished business. For a nation that produced one of football's greatest generations, this tournament demands redemption.

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Belgium at FIFA World Cups This is Belgium's 4th consecutive appearance at the World Cup. Overall, this is their 15th appearance out of 23 tournaments. However, they haven’t won a World Cup yet.

Their finest hour came at the 2018 World Cup, when they finished third. That squad was celebrated globally as the Golden Generation. Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois all shone in that era. However, the same group failed to deliver the ultimate prize.

Qatar 2022 was a painful conclusion to that chapter. Belgium were knocked out in the group stage for only the second time since the 1980s. Their last two major tournaments produced three defeats, two draws and just two wins. They scored only three goals across seven games.

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Belgium qualified for 2026 by topping their group without losing a single match. That form offers cautious optimism heading into North America.

Group G Fixtures: When Are Belgium Matches? Belgium have been drawn into Group G, featuring Egypt, Iran and New Zealand. On paper, this is a winnable group for the Red Devils. However, head coach Rudi Garcia himself has described his squad as underdogs.

Belgium open their campaign against Egypt on 16 June in Seattle, Washington. The match starts at 12:30 AM (India time).

Their second match is against Iran on 22 June in Inglewood, California. The match kicks off at 12:30 AM (India time).

They close the group stage against New Zealand on 27 June in Vancouver, Canada. The match starts early at 8:30 AM (India time).

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Matches

Lukaku and De Bruyne: The Veteran Dilemma The biggest question surrounding Belgium is the fitness of its key veterans. Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's all-time leading scorer with 89 international goals. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more international goals for a European nation.

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However, Lukaku had played just 69 minutes in all of 2025-26 before the warm-up friendlies. He did score as a substitute against Croatia, offering a late fitness boost.

Kevin De Bruyne remains Belgium's creative heartbeat at 34. He top-scored in qualifying with six goals. However, an injury-hit debut season at Napoli saw him manage just 16 starts.

Both players could become the third and fourth Belgians to appear at 4 World Cups. They will join Enzo Scifo and Franky Van der Elst.

Key Players to Watch Thibaut Courtois remains one of the world's best goalkeepers. He has won the UEFA Champions League twice with Real Madrid.

Also Read | Emiliano Martinez starts FIFA WC 2026 training with Argentina without gloves

Jeremy Doku has lit up the Premier League with Manchester City this season. Charles De Ketelaere has evolved from a number 10 into a striker at Atalanta. He contributed two goals and three assists across four qualifiers.

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Leandro Trossard adds Premier League quality and versatility in attack.

Belgium Full Squad Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel

Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Matias Fernandez Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Trossard

How to Watch Belgium's Matches ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast all Belgium matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access. Unite8 Sports 1 offers Hindi commentary while Unite8 Sports 2 provides English commentary. HD versions of both channels are available.

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The Golden Generation may have faded. But, Belgium still have the players to surprise at this tournament. If Lukaku and De Bruyne can stay fit, anything remains possible for the Number 9 team in the world.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.