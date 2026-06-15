Belgium vs Egypt prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win the Group G match | FIFA World Cup 2026

Belgium will take on Egypt in Group G at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match takes place on Tuesday, 16 June, with kick-off at 12:30 AM for viewers in India. The match will take place at the Seattle Stadium in Seattle, USA.

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Head-to-Head Egypt hold a commanding 3-1 historical advantage over Belgium in all meetings. The two sides have met 4 times, all in international friendlies. Their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group G clash marks their first-ever competitive meeting.

Their inaugural encounter came on 30 March 1999. Egypt won 1-0 through a 13th-minute Hazem Emam goal. Egypt then recorded their biggest win in this fixture in February 2005. A dominant 4-0 victory in Cairo gave Egypt a commanding lead in the series.

Belgium claimed their only win on 6 June 2018. A 3-0 victory in Brussels came just before the 2018 World Cup. Egypt bounced back in their most recent meeting in November 2022.

Mostafa Mohamed and Trezeguet scored, with Mohamed Salah providing assists. Loïs Openda pulled one back for Belgium in a 2-1 defeat.

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Team Form Belgium enter this match in dominant form, having won 4 of 5 2026 fixtures. Egypt have had a mixed but tactically-mpressive recent run.

Belgium's recent form reads WWDW under head coach Rudi Garcia. They thrashed Tunisia 5-0 on 6 June and beat Croatia 2-0 on June 2. A 1-1 draw with Mexico in April was their only blemish.

They also beat the USA 5-2 in March. Belgium have outscored opponents 13-3 across their 2026 preparation matches. Doku, Trossard, and De Bruyne are all in peak form currently.

Egypt's recent form reads LWDW. They beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 in March and drew 0-0 with Spain in April. A 1-0 win over Russia followed before Brazil edged them 2-1 on 7 June.

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Egypt finished fourth at the Africa Cup of Nations in January. Their defensive structure against elite opposition has been highly impressive throughout.

Key Players Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium): De Bruyne orchestrates Belgium's entire attacking play with elite vision. The world-class playmaker delivers defence-splitting passes, dangerous set-pieces and powerful long-range shots.

Jérémy Doku (Belgium): Doku provides lethal pace and relentless dribbling on Belgium's flank. The Manchester City winger thrives in one-on-one situations against isolated fullbacks.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt): Salah is Egypt's talismanic captain and a match-winner on any given day. The legendary forward combines sharp inside cuts with explosive acceleration and clinical finishing.

Omar Marmoush (Egypt): Marmoush offers tactical versatility and a direct running style across the frontline. His link-up play effectively relieves defensive pressure on Salah. Recent clinical Bundesliga form makes him a lethal secondary scoring option for Egypt.

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Match Strategy Belgium deploy an aggressive 4-2-3-1 formation with a clear protagonist attacking identity. Manager Rudi Garcia wants Belgium to break Egypt's defensive lines early.

The core plan is getting De Bruyne on the ball in central pockets. Doku and Trossard will isolate Egypt's fullbacks in one-on-one situations using raw pace. The double pivot of Onana and Tielemans will win second balls and recycle possession aggressively.

Egypt counter with a compact 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 defensive structure. Hossam Hassan's side topped the CAF qualification without conceding a single goal. Midfielders Marwan Ateya and Mohanad Lasheen will compress central areas to starve De Bruyne of space.

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Egypt will patiently wait for Belgium to turn the ball over. The moment possession is won, direct vertical balls are immediately released for Salah and Marmoush.

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The first goal is the ultimate x-factor in this match. An early Belgium goal forces Egypt out of their defensive shell entirely.

Belgium vs Egypt Prediction This match feels much closer than the rankings or recent scorelines initially suggest. Belgium arrive with stronger momentum and greater attacking firepower on paper. But, Egypt look built specifically for this kind of tournament opener. Their defensive discipline against elite opposition could make this uncomfortable for Belgium.

Belgium's attacking structure under Garcia is clearly functioning well. Scoring freely against Tunisia, Croatia, and the USA proves that. De Bruyne remains the central reference point for everything Belgium do.

If Egypt allow him space between midfield and defence, Belgium can quickly overwhelm teams. Doku's ability to isolate defenders in wide areas also poses serious problems across ninety minutes.

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However, Egypt possess the single most dangerous transition player on the pitch. Salah can change matches in just one moment of space. Marmoush's support and Egypt's vertical counter-attacking threat means Belgium's backline faces a difficult evening. Recent performances against Spain, Brazil and Russia confirm Egypt are comfortable absorbing sustained pressure.

The first goal feels entirely decisive in this match. An early Belgium goal could open the game dramatically. If Egypt survive into the second half, frustration may start affecting Belgium's play noticeably.

Belgium should dominate possession and territory without controlling every moment. Egypt will likely create one high-quality transition opportunity and probably convert it. Belgium's greater attacking depth and sustained pressure should ultimately make the difference, though.

A tight 2-1 Belgian victory is the most likely outcome. De Bruyne should influence the decisive moment late on. Egypt will leave believing qualification remains firmly within reach.

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How to Watch Belgium vs Egypt ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Belgium vs Egypt match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports 1. English commentary is on Unite8 Sports 2. HD versions of both channels are available.

FIFA 2026: Useful links FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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