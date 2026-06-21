Belgium vs Iran prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win the Group G match | FIFA World Cup 2026

Belgium clash with Iran in Group G at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match takes place on Monday, 22 June, with kick-off at 12:30 AM for viewers in India. The match will take place at the Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California, US.

Group G is one of those this year that hasn’t managed a win after the first matches for each team. Both have drawn their first matches, grabbing 1 point each.

Belgium are in 3rd place with a goal difference of 0, compared to Iran’s 0. But, the Asian team scored 2 goals in their 1st match while Belgium scored 1.

Belgium vs Iran: Head-to-Head Belgium and Iran have never previously met in senior international football. Their Group G clash at Los Angeles Stadium on 22 June marks a historic first encounter.

With no head-to-head history, current form becomes the only relevant context. Iran's wider record against European opposition at the World Cup is concerning. They have won just once in 10 previous matches against UEFA sides, drawing 2 and losing 7.

History heavily favours Belgium. The Red Devils have a dominant record against Asian Football Confederation (AFC) teams. They lost only to Japan in competitive senior international football.

Team Form Both sides drew their opening World Cup fixtures. Belgium drew 1-1 against Egypt. Iran showed resilience by twice fighting back to draw 2-2 with New Zealand.

Belgium are unbeaten across their last 5 international fixtures. Their form reads DWWDW, with 14 goals scored and 4 conceded. Pre-tournament wins over Tunisia (5-0) and Croatia (2-0) showed clinical attacking quality.

The opener against Egypt exposed defensive vulnerabilities against transitional sides. De Bruyne and Doku have spearheaded Belgium's attacking rhythm throughout.

Iran enter with 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in their last 5. Their form reads DWWWL, with 13 points and 5 conceded. They showed remarkable resilience against New Zealand, twice coming from behind to draw 2-2.

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Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi scored the crucial equalisers. Taremi leads a genuinely dangerous attack. However, concerns remain about match sharpness. Several domestic players lacked competitive minutes heading into June due to local scheduling pauses.

Belgium vs Iran: Key Players Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium): De Bruyne remains the creative heartbeat of Belgium's midfield. His vision and passing range are unparalleled at this level. He unlocks dense defensive blocks with cross-field balls.

Jeremy Doku (Belgium): Doku provides electrifying pace and elite dribbling on the flank. He consistently beats his marker. His direct running and sharp cutbacks create high-value chances.

Mehdi Taremi (Iran): Taremi is the undisputed focal point of Iran's attack. Physical strength and intelligent movement make him difficult to contain. He holds up play and brings wingers into transitions effectively.

Mohammad Mohebi (Iran): Mohebi enters this match in excellent form after his New Zealand equaliser. His work rate, transitional speed and eye for goal are exceptional. He tracks back defensively whilst also counter-attacking explosively.

Match Strategy Belgium will look to quicken their offensive tempo after sluggish transitions against Egypt. Doku will be isolated early against Iran's right-back to draw double-teams. This creates space centrally for De Bruyne to exploit. He will occupy the right half-space and deliver trademark curling crosses. Central midfielders will play strict rest defence, choking Iranian clearances before they cross the halfway line.

Iran will not attempt to match Belgium's technical quality. Manager Ghalenoei will rely on structural discipline and direct balls. A narrow 4-5-1 or 4-4-2 will deliberately concede wide areas. Iran will pack the penalty box to intercept crosses instead.

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Upon winning possession, long direct balls will target Taremi immediately. Mohebi will sprint forward in support. Iran will also aggressively target set-pieces. Belgium have looked vulnerable on dead balls against both New Zealand and Egypt.

Belgium vs Iran: Prediction by ChatGPT I asked ChatGPT to predict the outcome of the Belgium vs Iran match. Here’s what AI said:

This is one of the trickiest Matchday 2 fixtures to call. Both teams need control rather than simply chasing a result. Belgium remain favourites on squad quality and attacking depth. However, their Egypt opener exposed a familiar problem. Dominance in possession does not always guarantee defensive security.

Belgium's attack remains genuinely dangerous. De Bruyne is the creative reference point throughout. Doku's ability to destabilise compact blocks creates repeated entries into the final third. Belgium's recent scoring numbers suggest they usually generate enough chances to score more than once when games stretch.

Iran may be better suited to this matchup than many expect. Their resilience against New Zealand was impressive. Taremi's hold-up play and Mohebi's direct running create a credible transition threat. Iran are also increasingly dangerous from set-pieces, precisely where Belgium have shown vulnerability.

Tactically, Belgium will dominate territory while Iran focus on efficiency. If Iran stay level in the second half, belief will grow rapidly. Predicted score: Belgium 2–2 Iran.

How to Watch Belgium vs Iran Zee5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Belgium vs Iran match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports 1. English commentary is on Unite8 Sports 2. HD versions of both channels are available.