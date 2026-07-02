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Belgium vs Senegal prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA World Cup 2026 clash; AI picks winner in Round of 32 match

Belgium are slight favourites in this Round of 32 fixture thanks to their star quality in midfield and attack, but Senegal’s physicality, pace on the counter and recent momentum could make this a cagey, high-stakes battle at the FIFA World Cup 2026. I asked ChatGPT who’d win Belgium vs Senegal.

Aachal Maniyar
Published2 Jul 2026, 01:30 AM IST
Belgium vs Senegal prediction
Belgium vs Senegal prediction(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Belgium and Senegal is set to take place at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) in a neutral but electric atmosphere, with both teams coming off contrasting group-stage paths. Belgium topped Group G after two draws and a thumping 5-1 win over New Zealand. Senegal recovered from consecutive defeats with a dominant 5-0 victory against Iraq to reach the knockout stage. Coach Rudi Garcia’s side will lean on experience and creativity, while Pape Thiaw’s Lions of Teranga will look to frustrate and strike quickly.

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Match details

MatchRound of 32
DateWednesday, July 1, 2026 (United States) / Thursday, July 2, 2026 (India)
Kick-off4:00 PM ET / 1:30 AM IST
VenueSeattle Stadium
RefereeHector Martinez

Belgium vs Senegal head-to-head details

This will be the first-ever competitive or friendly meeting between Belgium and Senegal in international football. With no historical data to draw from, the analysis shifts entirely to current form, squad quality, tactical match-ups and momentum heading into the clash.

Strategy: What to expect

Belgium’s approach

Rudi Garcia's set up is prioritising control through De Bruyne and Tielemans in midfield. Expect Belgium to build patiently, use the width provided by the full-backs, and look for De Bruyne’s through balls or set-piece deliveries. They will try to dominate territory and wear Senegal down, using their superior individual quality to unlock a compact defence.

Also Read | Who is Brian Cipenga? Watch DR Congo's winger stun England with 7th-minute goal

Senegal’s approach

Thiaw’s side will be compact and difficult to break down, sitting in a disciplined shape and inviting pressure before exploding on the counter. Mane and Sarr’s pace in transition is a constant threat. Gueye and Pape Gueye/Diarra will battle for every loose ball in midfield, while set-pieces and second balls offer another route to goal. Senegal’s success depends on staying organised, frustrating Belgium’s creators, and hitting with speed and numbers on the break.

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Belgium vs Senegal prediction

I asked ChatGPT to analyse the match based on current form, head-to-head record, squad depth, tactical match-ups, momentum and the neutral venue.

According to the AI, Belgium hold a slight edge due to higher individual quality, particularly in the creative midfield areas. Their ability to control tempo and create chances should prove decisive. However, Senegal are no pushovers, they are athletic, well-organised defensively, and dangerous on the counter. The lack of head-to-head history makes it even harder to call, but Belgium’s squad depth and big-game mentality give them the advantage in what should be a tight, low-scoring affair.

Chat GPT's verdict: Belgium 2-1 Senegal.

Belgium vs Senegal confirmed starting lineups

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois;

Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper;

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Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken;

Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku;

Charles De Ketelaere.

Senegal

Mory Diaw;

Krepin Diatta, Moussa Niakhate, Pathe Ciss, Ismail Jakobs;

Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Habib Diarra;

Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye.

Where to watch Belgium vs Senegal clash

In India: ZEE5 has secured the broadcast deal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The Belgium vs Senegal clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD (both English) and Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD (both Hindi) channels. Live streaming will be available on ZEE5 app and website.

In the US: The match airs live on FOX. It is also available to stream on the FOX Sports app and FOX One.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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