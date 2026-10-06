Benin: A French-speaking West African nation ready for Lionel Messi's final night with Argentina football team

Lionel Messi will put on the Argentina's sky blue-and-white jersey for the last time in his career on Wednesday, as the 2022 World Cup-winner prepares for an emotional farewell in front of his adoring fans in a stadium with a name to match his legacy: Monumental.

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Some 85,000 Argentina fans will be on hand to watch the 39-year-old idol perform his wizardry in a friendly against Benin that brings down the curtain on Messi's 21-year international career at South America's largest stadium, Buenos Aires' Estadio Monumental.

Also Read | Lionel Messi joins Argentina teammates ahead of farewell match: See photos

The most-capped player in Argentine history is hanging up his boots two-and-a-half months after losing the World Cup final to Spain. "I gave it my all; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are great young players coming up who deserve their chance," Messi wrote when announcing his international retirement in August.

On Monday, he took part in his last training session with the team at the complex that bears his name in the Buenos Aires suburb of Ezeiza. Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami until 2028, although following the death of his father, Jorge, two months ago, he revealed he may hang up his boots for good sooner than anticipated.

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Where is Benin? All you need to know Situated to the west of Africa, the country of Benin is one of the few countries in the continent, which is being left in the shadows. With a population of approximately 15 million, as of 2026, Benin sits is bordered by Togo to the west, Nigeria to the east, Burkina Faso to the northwest, and Niger to the northeast.

Also Read | Lionel Messi set for Argentina farewell in friendly against Benin

Having gained independence from France in 1960, Benin was formerly known as Dahomey, and residents use French as their official language. As far as their football is concerned, Benin stands 89th in the latest FIFA Rankings, and are known as “Cheetahs” on the football field.

Most of the players who play for Benin, ply their trade in second-tier clubs in Finland, Switzerland and the South African Premiership. About the national team, Benin have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup. However, their biggest achievement came in 2019 when Benin reached the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations.

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For a team like Benin, the game against Messi's Argentina represents a remarkable occasion for the small African nation. This is also the first time, Benin are playing Argentina for the first time.

Why Argentina are playing Benin? Certainly, Argentina's choice of opponents for Messi's farewell match, raised quite a few eyebrows. Based on several reports, the financial aspect of one of the reasons Argentina chose Benin. Compared to other higher-ranked African nations, facing Benin will be financially viable for Argentina Football Federation.

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Messi is not only Argentina's record appearance-maker but also its leading scorer with 125 goals in 207 games, as well as a record 68 assists. During his time with the Albiceleste, Argentina were also crowned 2005 World Youth Champions, 2008 U-23 Olympic champions and they won the Copa America in 2021 and 2024. They also won the 2022 Finalissima, a match between the champions of South America and Europe.

Messi's ultimate glory came in 2022, when Argentina defeated France to win the World Cup in Qatar. Messi was also a part of the Argentina squad that lost in the 2014 and 2026 World Cup finals and shock humiliation by Chile in the 2016 Copa America final.

Argentina vs Benin possible starting lineups Argentina: Martinez; Giay, Otamendi, Romero, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Lo Celso, Paz; Messi, Alvarez

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Benin: Djandjinou; Azongnitode, Roche, Tijani, Ourou; Hassane, D'Almeida; Aloko, Olaitan, Ourorou; Tosin

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in