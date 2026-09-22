‘Best possible way for the future of Indian football’ - Khalid Jamil on ties against Brazil, Panama, Uruguay | Exclusive

2026 is a huge year for Indian football. After playing against higher-ranked teams like Jamaica and Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup in London, India are set to host Panama, five-time world champions Brazil, and two-time World Cup winners Uruguay during the September-October FIFA international window.

India are also scheduled to play New Zealand in November in two more FIFA friendlies - a rare sight for the Indian footballers in their calendar. Notably, Panama, Brazil, Uruguay and New Zealand have recently been a part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

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For India head coach Khalid Jamil, the games against these World Cup teams are not just about the high-profile opponents but are the “best possible way for the future of Indian football.”

Jamil told LiveMint in an exclusive interaction from Bengaluru, “You do not often get the chance to play teams like Brazil, Uruguay and Panama.”

The Indian team is currently in Bengaluru, where they will host Panama in the first FIFA friendly on 25 September at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Having taken up the Indian football head coach's job in 2025, Jamil had little to celebrate except their bronze medal win at the CAFA Nations Cup.

Since then, India exited the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers in the second round, failed to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup and also returned from the London Unity Cup empty-handed. "The stronger the opponents we play, the more we can learn and improve. We must use these matches in the best possible way for the future of Indian football,” Jamil added.

What does success mean for India? Certainly, the mismatch between India and their opponents is too big to ignore. While India are ranked 138th in the latest FIFA Rankings, Brazil are placed fifth, with Panama and Uruguay sitting in the 44th and 20th spots, respectively. Asked what success would mean for India from these three games, Jamil had a clear-cut answer.

“For me, success will be for the players to enter the pitch with confidence, follow the plan and give 100%. We should not think only about the rankings or be afraid of the opponents. We have to compete, remain disciplined and improve from one match to the next. If we do these things properly, the performance will come,” added the former player.

Certainly, playing against bigger teams once in a while will not benefit Indian football in the long run. But for Jamil, the experience of rubbing shoulders against the likes of Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Darwin Nunez, Endrick and others will help the 49-year-old build a team for the future.

“My personal target is simple: to prepare the team well and help Indian football move forward," Jamil responded. "These matches will show us where we stand and what we need to improve. I want the players to gain confidence at this level and for us to use this experience while building the team for the future,” added the I-League-winning coach with Aizawl FC.

Is lack of proper game time a concern? While India's opponents are coming with proper game time in club football, the situation is exactly opposite for Jamil's boys. India first withdrew from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup due to a date clash. To make matters worse, the Indian Super League will start on 10 October.

Notably, the likes of Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edmund Lalrindika and Manvir Singh have got a bit of game time in the recently concluded Durand Cup among the whole squad.

Jamil admitted that if the ISL had started in September, it would have definitely helped the players. After the Panama clash, India will play Brazil and Uruguay on 3 and 6 October, respectively, at the iconic Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata. “The decision to play these friendlies was taken after considering everything, and I support it,” explained Jamil.

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