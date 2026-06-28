‘Blame Messi’: Cristiano Ronaldo gets trolled for ‘clearly struggling’ in Portugal vs Colombia | FIFA World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a quiet performance in Portugal's final Group K match. The 41-year-old captain played the full 90 minutes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Portugal and Colombia played out a chaotic 0-0 draw. Ronaldo failed to register a single goal or assist throughout the contest.

Colombia's disciplined defence neutralised Ronaldo effectively across the entire 90 minutes. He managed just one total shot though it was on target. He completed 22 of 24 passes for an impressive 92% accuracy. However, he was flagged offside 3 times and missed one big open chance.

In the 24th minute, Ronaldo won a dangerous central free-kick from 40 yards out. His signature low knuckleball shot did not trouble Camilo Vargas and went straight into the hands of the Colombian goalkeeper.

In the 32nd minute, he was played cleanly through on goal down the left flank but was immediately flagged offside. Later, following a saved Bruno Fernandes effort, Ronaldo attempted a spectacular bicycle kick follow-up. Colombia's compact backline shut it down before it could trouble the goalkeeper.

The 0-0 draw confirmed Colombia as Group K winners with 7 points. Portugal finished second with 5 points, managing just 1 win in the group stages.

This 2nd-place finish drops Portugal into the tougher half of the knockout bracket. They now face Croatia in Toronto in the Round of 32. The result also eliminates any possibility of a Ronaldo vs Messi quarter-final showdown.

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Social Media Reaction: Ronaldo Gets Trolled Cristiano Ronaldo is getting trolled for his rather lacklustre performance against Colombia.

“Ronaldo is clearly struggling to match the pace of South American football so far. He hasn’t won a single duel in the first half,” came an early review of Ronaldo’s performance.

“Ronaldo said he’s back, and Roberto Martinez still decided not to play him against Colombia,” came a sarcastic comment.

“What is wrong with Ronaldo?” exclaimed one fan about a missed opportunity.

Another fan mocked, “How did the goalie save this?? Ronaldo nearly bangs the 40-yard free kick!!!”

“He needs to sit down before he ruins it for Portugal,” came an angry remark.

“He has done well; it is time for him to hang up his boots,” another fan commented.

“Ronaldo is a legend on social media only. But, his fans blame Messi for this sh*tty performance done by him today, as always,” came from another.

One social media user wrote, “Ronaldo is Portugal's weakness. But, his fans are not ready to accept that.”