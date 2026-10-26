BOAT makes Ballon d'Or debut: What's this new honour? Who are eligible to win the special prize? Complete details

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is the most prestigious award in world football, as it decides the world's best male and female footballers every year. Besides the men's and women's top prizes, the ceremony also includes Young Talent of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, Striker of the Year (in both men's and women's categories) and the Sócrates Award (presented for solidarity initiatives and societal causes).

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But there are a lot of firsts in 2026. For the first time, the Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held in London, instead in their traditional location in Paris. The glitzy awards night at the London Palladium, will also witness the addition of a new prize: the B.O.A.T. (Ballon d'Or of All Time).

Instead of being voted by the panel of journalists like the traditional awards, the winner of B.O.A.T. has been exclusively designed by public votes to celebrate the passion of the supports globally.

What is B.O.A.T.? All you need to know Unlike the rest of the awards, "Ballon d'Or of All Time", is neither a physical trophy nor an official award. Instead, it will be determined by a public vote for their all-time favorite Ballon d'Or winner. The voting remains open on the official website (ballondor.com), and the final results chosen by the fans will be unveiled on October 28.

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However, not all players will be eligible for B.O.A.T.. It has been designed for the players who have lifted the Ballon d'Or trophy twice or more in history. Argentina's Lionel Messi is the all-time leading Ballon d'Or winner with eight trophies to his name, followed by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo - 5.

Besides Messi and Ronaldo, other legends eligible for B.O.A.T. are Johan Cruyff (Netherlands), Michel Platini (France), Marco van Basten (Netherlands), Alfredo di Stefano (Argentina), Franz Beckenbauer (Germany), Kevin Keegan (England), Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Germany) and Ronaldo (Brazil).

Difference between B.O.A.T. & Super Ballon d’Or The launch B.O.A.T. has sparked immense global interest and also created a confusion among the fans whether B.O.A.T. and Super Ballon d'Or are same or not? According to the official Ballon d’Or website, “they are two entirely distinct initiatives with no connection between them”.

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Unlike the B.O.A.T., the Super Ballon d'Or was an official, physical, and historic trophy awarded by France Football only once in history. The first and only time Super Ballon d'Or was awarded was in December 1989 to the best multiple Ballon d’Or winner of the previous three decades.

Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stéfano was presented the only Super Ballon d'Or in history, after the Argentine topped the voting ahead of icons Cruyff and Platini. Since then, the Super Ballon d'Or has never been awarded again. There is no no official date set for a second edition.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in