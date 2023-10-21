Bobby Charlton, England World Cup winner, dies at age of 86

England World Cup winner and Manchester United great Bobby Charlton died at the age of 86, news agency AFP quoted a statement on behalf of the Charlton family as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family," AFP quoted a statement on behalf of the Charlton family.

"His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him," the statement added.

Charlton was a key member of England's victorious 1966 World Cup team.

At the club level with Manchester United, he enjoyed great success and became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968, a decade after members of the team were killed in an air crash in Munich.

Charlton had been diagnosed with dementia in 2020 and with the disease took hold he stopped attending matches at Old Trafford.

United posted a picture of Charlton on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption: "Words will never be enough."

Alongside his brother Jack, who died aged 85 in 2020, the midfielder played in the World Cup final and won 106 caps for England, scoring 49 goals.

Making his debut for United in 1956, Charlton went on to play 758 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 249 goals. He won three league three titles and one FA Cup at Old Trafford and, after leaving United in 1973 and becoming Preston manager, he returned to Old Trafford 11 years later as a club director. He was knighted for services to football in 1994.

"Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

"He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer. Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game," the Premier League club statement said.

