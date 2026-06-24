Bosnia vs Qatar FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Qatar in their final Group B match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Seattle on Wednesday. Both teams are in a precarious position in the Group B standings, and a loss for either team will confirm their elimination from the tournament.

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While Bosnia and Herzegovina are in third place with just one point, Qatar are in fourth place with the same. What doesn’t help Qatar is their inferior goal difference — They have a goal difference of -6 when compared to Bosnia and Herzegovina's -3.

That is because Qatar suffered a 6-0 loss to Canada on the second matchday. This means Qatar will need to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina by a large margin to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina match details

Match Group B Date June 25 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 12:30 AM IST | 3 PM ET | 2 PM CT Stadium Seattle Stadium, Washington Match referee Jesus Noel Valenzueala Saez

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar head-to-head Bosnia and Herzegovina have faced Qatar twice in international football previously and have yet to beat the Asian outfit. Qatar defeated Bosnia 2-0 in an international friendly in January 2000, and their next meeting came 10 years later in August 2010, when the two teams played out a 1-1 draw. This is their first meeting at the FIFA World Cup.

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Matches 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina won 0 Qatar won 1 Draw 1 Last meeting Bosnia and Qatar played out a 1-1 draw in August 2010 in an international friendly Last meeting at FIFA World Cup None

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar team news Bosnia and Herzegovina: Bosnia and Herzegovina have no injury concerns or suspensions. Bosnia head coach Sergej Barbarez has said that Bosnia will take on a more attacking approach rather than sitting back and defending, and this means their star striker Edin Dzeko will have his task cut out.

Qatar: For Qatar, midfielder Assim Madibo is unavailable after being sent off in the 6-0 defeat against Canada. This means that head coach Julen Lopetegui will need to reshuffle his midfield because of Madibo's suspension.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, Bosnia and Herzegovina have a 67.8 % chance of winning the match. Qatar, on the other hand, only have a 14 % chance of winning.

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How to watch Bosnia vs Herzegovina vs Qatar live on TV?

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Bosnia vs Herzegovina vs Qatar possible starting lineups Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Gazibegovic, Barisic, Katic, Kolasinac; Tahirovic, Krunic; Demirovic, Hajradinovic, Dedic; Džeko

Qatar: Barsham; Miguel, Khoukhi, Salman, Mendes; Hatem, Boudiaf; Ahmed Al-Eddin, Al-Manai, Afif; Almoez Ali.