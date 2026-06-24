Bosnia vs Qatar FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Qatar in their final Group B match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Seattle on Wednesday. Both teams are in a precarious position in the Group B standings, and a loss for either team will confirm their elimination from the tournament.
While Bosnia and Herzegovina are in third place with just one point, Qatar are in fourth place with the same. What doesn’t help Qatar is their inferior goal difference — They have a goal difference of -6 when compared to Bosnia and Herzegovina's -3.
That is because Qatar suffered a 6-0 loss to Canada on the second matchday. This means Qatar will need to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina by a large margin to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stage.
|Match
|Group B
|Date
|June 25 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|12:30 AM IST | 3 PM ET | 2 PM CT
|Stadium
|Seattle Stadium, Washington
|Match referee
|Jesus Noel Valenzueala Saez
Bosnia and Herzegovina have faced Qatar twice in international football previously and have yet to beat the Asian outfit. Qatar defeated Bosnia 2-0 in an international friendly in January 2000, and their next meeting came 10 years later in August 2010, when the two teams played out a 1-1 draw. This is their first meeting at the FIFA World Cup.
|Matches
|2
|Bosnia and Herzegovina won
|0
|Qatar won
|1
|Draw
|1
|Last meeting
|Bosnia and Qatar played out a 1-1 draw in August 2010 in an international friendly
|Last meeting at FIFA World Cup
|None
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Bosnia and Herzegovina have no injury concerns or suspensions. Bosnia head coach Sergej Barbarez has said that Bosnia will take on a more attacking approach rather than sitting back and defending, and this means their star striker Edin Dzeko will have his task cut out.
Qatar: For Qatar, midfielder Assim Madibo is unavailable after being sent off in the 6-0 defeat against Canada. This means that head coach Julen Lopetegui will need to reshuffle his midfield because of Madibo's suspension.
According to the Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, Bosnia and Herzegovina have a 67.8 % chance of winning the match. Qatar, on the other hand, only have a 14 % chance of winning.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches), Zee Cinema
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Gazibegovic, Barisic, Katic, Kolasinac; Tahirovic, Krunic; Demirovic, Hajradinovic, Dedic; Džeko
Qatar: Barsham; Miguel, Khoukhi, Salman, Mendes; Hatem, Boudiaf; Ahmed Al-Eddin, Al-Manai, Afif; Almoez Ali.