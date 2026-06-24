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Bosnia vs Qatar FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar lock horns in a must-win clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle on Wednesday. Both teams have just one point from two matches.

PN Vishnu
Published24 Jun 2026, 04:05 PM IST
Bosnia and Herzegovina are in search of a crucial win against Qatar at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Bosnia and Herzegovina are in search of a crucial win against Qatar at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)
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Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Qatar in their final Group B match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Seattle on Wednesday. Both teams are in a precarious position in the Group B standings, and a loss for either team will confirm their elimination from the tournament.

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While Bosnia and Herzegovina are in third place with just one point, Qatar are in fourth place with the same. What doesn’t help Qatar is their inferior goal difference — They have a goal difference of -6 when compared to Bosnia and Herzegovina's -3.

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That is because Qatar suffered a 6-0 loss to Canada on the second matchday. This means Qatar will need to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina by a large margin to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina match details

MatchGroup B
DateJune 25 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time12:30 AM IST | 3 PM ET | 2 PM CT
StadiumSeattle Stadium, Washington 
Match refereeJesus Noel Valenzueala Saez

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar head-to-head

Bosnia and Herzegovina have faced Qatar twice in international football previously and have yet to beat the Asian outfit. Qatar defeated Bosnia 2-0 in an international friendly in January 2000, and their next meeting came 10 years later in August 2010, when the two teams played out a 1-1 draw. This is their first meeting at the FIFA World Cup.

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Matches2
Bosnia and Herzegovina won 0
Qatar won1
Draw1
Last meeting Bosnia and Qatar played out a 1-1 draw in August 2010 in an international friendly
Last meeting at FIFA World CupNone

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar team news

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Bosnia and Herzegovina have no injury concerns or suspensions. Bosnia head coach Sergej Barbarez has said that Bosnia will take on a more attacking approach rather than sitting back and defending, and this means their star striker Edin Dzeko will have his task cut out.

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Qatar: For Qatar, midfielder Assim Madibo is unavailable after being sent off in the 6-0 defeat against Canada. This means that head coach Julen Lopetegui will need to reshuffle his midfield because of Madibo's suspension.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar prediction

 

According to the Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, Bosnia and Herzegovina have a 67.8 % chance of winning the match. Qatar, on the other hand, only have a 14 % chance of winning.

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How to watch Bosnia vs Herzegovina vs Qatar live on TV?

 

 

 

 

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches), Zee Cinema Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Bosnia vs Herzegovina vs Qatar possible starting lineups

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Gazibegovic, Barisic, Katic, Kolasinac; Tahirovic, Krunic; Demirovic, Hajradinovic, Dedic; Džeko

Qatar: Barsham; Miguel, Khoukhi, Salman, Mendes; Hatem, Boudiaf; Ahmed Al-Eddin, Al-Manai, Afif; Almoez Ali.

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