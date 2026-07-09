Brahim Diaz forgets question after fight breaks out at France vs Morocco pre-match presser in Boston; watch viral video

Morocco footballer Bramin Diaz forgot a question from the media after a fight broke out at the pre-match presser on the eve of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against France. The incident took place when Brahim was answering his first question from the media ahead of Atlas Lions' monumental last eight showdown in Boston .

But before the Real Madrid winger could finish his answer, a bemused Brahim had to stop as his senses took him a few meters away in the room as two reporters engaged into a heated conversation. According to a viral social media clip, a Moroccan journalist claimed that he was hit by his French counterpart. Such was the intensity that it led to a physical confrontation.

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In fact, shouts of "You can't hit me!" was heard in the background. The FIFA staff employed at the room had to intervene to stop the fight. As the press conference resumed, Brahim said, "I forgot the question!" with a smile.

Meanwhile Bramin said Morocco's 3-0 win over Canada in the round of 16 was indicative of how the team needs to play. “This is our mentality,” Diaz said. “We want to keep going. ... Everybody wants to play in this type of game,” said the Real Madrid footballer.

France beat Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals four years ago in Qatar. With a victory this time, France would continue its bid to become only the third country to reach the final of three successive World Cups, joining Germany and Brazil. Morocco was the first African team to make to a World Cup semifinal in 2022. However, there are some off-field concerns too.

The authorities in France are preparing for unrest related to the Thursday's quarterfinal clash with Morocco. Several thousand police officers are expected to be deployed across France after the 2022 World Cup semifinal between the North African nation and its former colonial ruler led to more than 250 arrests, many of them in Paris.

Didier Deschamps fields questions on off-field issues Meanwhile, France head coach Didier Deschamps spent most of his World Cup news conference on fielding questions about a multitude of off-field issues, from racist remarks aimed at French star Kylian Mbappé, to officiating concerns, to his own future.

“We met them four years ago in the semifinal. They also played in the African final. It is a really great, excellent team with top-notch individuals. They’re not here to play. They’re there to win,” Deschamps said. “They like to attack to score goals. We have to be ready.”

On Monday, Mbappé condemned racist comments made by a Paraguayan senator following the loss to France. Deschamps described his star player’s mood after the incident as focused. “Kylian is OK. Whatever happens, I don’t want to look back and think about it again. He’s a very strong guy mentally, physically. He’s just focused on tomorrow’s game,” Deschamps said.

The 57-year-old Deschamps was also asked to ponder his own future; he plans to step down after the tournament. The captain of France’s 1998 World Cup-winning squad has been its coach for the past 14 years and led France to the 2018 World Cup title.