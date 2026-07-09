Brahim Diaz forgets question after fight breaks out at France vs Morocco pre-match presser in Boston; watch viral video

Morocco footballer Bramin Diaz forgot a question from the media after a fight broke out at the pre-match presser on the eve of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against France. The incident took place when Brahim was answering his first question from the media ahead of Atlas Lions' monumental last eight showdown in Boston .

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But before the Real Madrid winger could finish his answer, a bemused Brahim had to stop as his senses took him a few meters away in the room as two reporters engaged into a heated conversation. According to a viral social media clip, a Moroccan journalist claimed that he was hit by his French counterpart. Such was the intensity that it led to a physical confrontation.

Also Read | Deschamps unfazed by FIFA naming all-Argentine referees for Morocco quarterfinal

In fact, shouts of "You can't hit me!" was heard in the background. The FIFA staff employed at the room had to intervene to stop the fight. As the press conference resumed, Brahim said, "I forgot the question!" with a smile.

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Meanwhile Bramin said Morocco's 3-0 win over Canada in the round of 16 was indicative of how the team needs to play. “This is our mentality,” Diaz said. “We want to keep going. ... Everybody wants to play in this type of game,” said the Real Madrid footballer.

France beat Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals four years ago in Qatar. With a victory this time, France would continue its bid to become only the third country to reach the final of three successive World Cups, joining Germany and Brazil. Morocco was the first African team to make to a World Cup semifinal in 2022. However, there are some off-field concerns too.

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The authorities in France are preparing for unrest related to the Thursday's quarterfinal clash with Morocco. Several thousand police officers are expected to be deployed across France after the 2022 World Cup semifinal between the North African nation and its former colonial ruler led to more than 250 arrests, many of them in Paris.

Didier Deschamps fields questions on off-field issues Meanwhile, France head coach Didier Deschamps spent most of his World Cup news conference on fielding questions about a multitude of off-field issues, from racist remarks aimed at French star Kylian Mbappé, to officiating concerns, to his own future.

“We met them four years ago in the semifinal. They also played in the African final. It is a really great, excellent team with top-notch individuals. They’re not here to play. They’re there to win,” Deschamps said. “They like to attack to score goals. We have to be ready.”

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On Monday, Mbappé condemned racist comments made by a Paraguayan senator following the loss to France. Deschamps described his star player’s mood after the incident as focused. “Kylian is OK. Whatever happens, I don’t want to look back and think about it again. He’s a very strong guy mentally, physically. He’s just focused on tomorrow’s game,” Deschamps said.

The 57-year-old Deschamps was also asked to ponder his own future; he plans to step down after the tournament. The captain of France’s 1998 World Cup-winning squad has been its coach for the past 14 years and led France to the 2018 World Cup title.

“The last game could have been the last one,” he said. “In my head, with the technical staff, we want to win tomorrow. That’s the objective. In a football game there are many possibilities when it comes to tomorrow’s result. ... I’m focused on the Moroccan team so we can win that game.”

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in