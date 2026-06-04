Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: 24-year charm awaits the Selecao; Check full squad, match dates, time and more

Brazil arrive at FIFA World Cup 2026 as the tournament's most-decorated nation. The Selecao have won the World Cup 5 times — more than any other country.

Yet, they have not lifted the trophy since 2002. Carlo Ancelotti's side faces enormous pressure to end that 24-year drought. For a nation where football is identity, this tournament means everything.

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Brazil at FIFA World Cups Brazil are the only nation to have played in every World Cup. Their 5 titles came in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. Each era produced legendary players and moments.

The 1958 and 1962 titles came in consecutive tournaments. Interestingly, the gap between the 1970 and 1994 titles was also 24 years. That drought ended on US soil in 1994.

The 2026 final will also be held in the United States. Brazil fans will be hoping history repeats itself.

Group C Fixtures: When Are Brazil Matches? Brazil have been placed in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland. On paper, topping the group is a piece of cake for the five-time champions. However, Morocco are a dangerous and organised side. Ancelotti will not underestimate any opponent.

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Brazil Matches

Brazil open their campaign against Morocco in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The match will take place on 14 June at 3:30 AM (India time).

Their second group match is against Haiti on 20 June at 6 AM (India time). The match will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

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Brazil close the group stage against Scotland in Miami, Florida. The match takes place on 25 June at 3:30 AM (India time).

Neymar: The Comeback The biggest talking point surrounding this squad is Neymar's return. The 34-year-old had not represented Brazil since 2023. Hamstring and knee injuries had cast serious doubt over his future.

He was left out of Brazil's squad for friendlies in March. Yet he consistently expressed his desire to play at this World Cup. In the end, Ancelotti included him when naming the final squad in Rio de Janeiro.

Also Read | Richest Team at 2026 FIFA World Cup has ₹14,360 crore net worth

Neymar will now play in his 4th World Cup. His inclusion was met with enormous delight at the squad announcement event. Whether he can stay fit and influence the tournament remains the key question.

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Team News Brazil's preparation for this tournament has not been straightforward. The Brazilian Football Confederation underwent significant changes in the build-up. They appointed Carlo Ancelotti as coach and also installed a new president last year. Midfielder Casemiro acknowledged it had been a turbulent cycle.

"It has been a difficult cycle with a change of manager and a lot of turmoil," Casemiro said, as quoted by Al Jazeera. He noted the squad had spent only around 40 days working together under Ancelotti. Despite that, Casemiro expressed confidence in the group's quality and resilience.

Ancelotti himself was direct about his ambitions. "I'm not afraid to say that we want to win the World Cup," he said, as quoted by FIFA. He added that a resilient team, not a perfect one, wins tournaments.

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Key Players to Watch Vinicius Junior leads the attack and is one of the best players in the world. Raphinha adds creativity and directness on the other flank.

Endrick, still a teenager, brings explosive energy from the bench or from the start. Lucas Paqueta provides technical quality and vision in midfield.

Bruno Guimaraes adds steel and dynamism alongside Casemiro. Marquinhos brings experience and leadership in central defence. Gabriel Magalhaes, a UEFA Champions League finalist, further strengthens the backline.

Brazil Full Squad Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Douglas Santos, Ibanez, Leo Pereira, Wesley

Midfielders: Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, Fabinho, Danilo Santos

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Neymar Jr, Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Rayan

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How to Watch Brazil Matches ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast all Brazil matches at FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

TV viewers can watch it on Unite8 channels. Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports 1. English commentary is on Unite8 Sports 2. HD versions of both channels are also available.

The wait has lasted 24 years. The final is in the United States. For Brazil, the signs feel familiar.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.