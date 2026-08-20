Brazil football delegation inspects Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata ahead of FIFA friendly against India

A five-member delegation from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) visited the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Thursday ahead of the historic India vs Brazil FIFA friendly, scheduled on October 3. The CBF officials landed in the city in the wee hours on the day to inspect the training facilities and hospitality arrangements.

The Brazilian delegation started the day by looking into the hospitality arrangements, before arriving at the Salt Lake Stadium around 5 PM local time. Accompanied by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Director of Football and former national team goalkeeper Subrata Paul, the CBF officials first went to the inspect the training facilities.

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They spent close to 15 minutes at the training grounds before a visit to the main stadium premises. Arriving at the field of play, the CBF officials inspected the ground very minutely and checked every corner of the ground. The Brazilian football officials also inquired about when the grass on the field of play was last replaced. None of the Brazil football officials spoke to media.

Dr. Indranil Khan, Minister of State for the Department of Youth Services and Sports in the Government of West Bengal, stated that the Brazilian football delegation are happy with the arrangements. "We had a meeting with them (CBF officials) and they are positive with the arrangements. It is going to a historic match," Khan said.

The Salt Lake stadium is currently playing hosts to the ongoing Durand Cup. According to sources, the Brazilian delegation has asked the organisers for an update on the grass after 15 days. If needed the Brazilian delegation might once again visit Kolkata for a final round of inspection.

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India vs Cape Verde likely on October 6 Another footballing bonanza could be in store for Indian fans, with the Blue Tigers likely to host recent World Cup sensation Cape Verde between September 30 and October 6, reported the PTI.

The proposed fixture could be played either before or after India's high-profile friendly against Brazil in Kolkata on October 3, with discussions on the Cape Verde match, including the venue and exact date, still underway.

“A letter from the AIFF has already been sent to the Cape Verde Football Federation. It is understood that the Cape Verde Football Federation is positive on the match against India, with a formal announcement soon,” a source told Livemint on Thursday.

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