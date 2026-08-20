Brazil football delegation inspects Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata ahead of FIFA friendly against India

A five-member delegation from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) visited the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Thursday ahead of the historic India vs Brazil FIFA friendly, scheduled on October 3. The CBF officials landed in the city in the wee hours on the day to inspect the training facilities and hospitality arrangements.

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The Brazilian delegation started the day by looking into the hospitality arrangements, before arriving at the Salt Lake Stadium around 5 PM local time. Accompanied by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Director of Football and former national team goalkeeper Subrata Paul, the CBF officials first went to the inspect the training facilities.

Also Read | India sacrifice Asean Cup as Brazil game takes precedence on October 3

They spent close to 15 minutes at the training grounds before a visit to the main stadium premises. Arriving at the field of play, the CBF officials inspected the ground very minutely and checked every corner of the ground. The Brazilian football officials also inquired about when the grass on the field of play was last replaced. None of the Brazil football officials spoke to media.

Dr. Indranil Khan, Minister of State for the Department of Youth Services and Sports in the Government of West Bengal, stated that the Brazilian football delegation are happy with the arrangements. "We had a meeting with them (CBF officials) and they are positive with the arrangements. It is going to a historic match," Khan said.

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The Salt Lake stadium is currently playing hosts to the ongoing Durand Cup. According to sources, the Brazilian delegation has asked the organisers for an update on the grass after 15 days. If needed the Brazilian delegation might once again visit Kolkata for a final round of inspection.

Also Read | Brazil friendly: AIFF may field separate squads if India reach Asean Cup final

India vs Cape Verde likely on October 6 Another footballing bonanza could be in store for Indian fans, with the Blue Tigers likely to host recent World Cup sensation Cape Verde between September 30 and October 6, reported the PTI.

The proposed fixture could be played either before or after India's high-profile friendly against Brazil in Kolkata on October 3, with discussions on the Cape Verde match, including the venue and exact date, still underway.

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“A letter from the AIFF has already been sent to the Cape Verde Football Federation. It is understood that the Cape Verde Football Federation is positive on the match against India, with a formal announcement soon,” a source told Livemint on Thursday.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC given extended deadline by AIFF to reconsider ISL pull out

As far as the venue is concerned, either Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata or the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi might host the encounter. Currently ranked 64, Cape Verde grabbed global attention at the FIFA World Cup 2026, reaching the last-32 on their debut and producing an unbeaten group-stage campaign. They exited the World Cup after a loss to Argentina.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in